תיעוד פשיטה על אתר הקידוח הפיראטי

Civil Administration personnel and IDF troops carried out an operation last night (Monday) against an illegal Palestinian water drilling site in Area A in Hebron, confiscating four trucks used in the drilling operation.

The operation followed advance information indicating illegal water drilling in the area, as part of ongoing enforcement efforts against unauthorized drilling in Judea and Samaria.

Officers from the Judea District Coordination and Liaison Office, personnel from the Civil Administration's Inspection Unit and IDF troops from the Judea Brigade took part in the operation, entering the site to locate the equipment used for drilling.

Upon arriving at the site, the forces found two drilling trucks and two additional trucks carrying generators. All four trucks were confiscated during the joint operation.