A 35-year-old Jerusalem resident was arrested by Northern District police on suspicion of carrying out a series of acts of vandalism in several communities across northern Israel, including puncturing dozens of tires, setting fire to a trash bin and damaging a nearby business, damaging water infrastructure and tearing mezuzahs from the walls of a medical facility.

The investigation began in recent days after police received a series of complaints about systematic property damage at several locations.

Investigators identified a similar pattern across the incidents, raising suspicions that one person was responsible for all of them: Tires on several vehicles were punctured in Beit She'an, water pipes were damaged in Yavne'el, and mezuzahs were torn from the walls of a medical facility in Afula. In another incident, a trash bin was set on fire, and the flames spread, damaging a nearby business.

Following an investigation and efforts to locate him, Northern District police arrested the suspect on Monday evening in Yavne'el.

Yesterday (Tuesday), the suspect appeared at the Tiberias Magistrate's Court, which granted a police request to extend his detention until this coming Friday to allow investigators to continue their work and examine the circumstances behind the acts.