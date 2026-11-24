תיעוד: כך נתפס חשוד בגניבת רכב

A suspect in the theft of a vehicle from Jerusalem was found hiding in a ruined building near the Neve Menachem neighborhood of Givat Ze'ev on Tuesday morning. He had abandoned the vehicle at the al-Jib checkpoint and fled on foot into open terrain.

Security control room operators at the Givat Ze'ev municipality located his hiding place using cameras and radar. They directed Israel Police officers and Border Police forces to the site, where he was arrested.

The incident began after the Israel Police and Border Police reported that a vehicle stolen in Jerusalem had reached the al-Jib checkpoint. The suspect abandoned the vehicle there and continued fleeing on foot toward open terrain near the Neve Menachem neighborhood of Givat Ze'ev.

As forces searched the area, municipal control room operators began tracing the suspect's escape route using the municipality's security systems. These include surveillance cameras and radar systems designed to detect people.

While reviewing the footage and radar data, the operators spotted the suspect entering a ruined building in the area to which he had fled. Once they established his location, they gave police and Border Police forces precise directions to his hiding place.

Following the municipal control room's directions, police officers and Border Police forces reached the building and arrested the suspect.