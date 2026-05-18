The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Monday morning held a classified discussion on the state of the Palestinian Authority and the central concern over a potential security escalation in Judea and Samaria.

The discussion brought together complex security data regarding developments on the ground, alongside updated intelligence assessments from professional sources in the defense establishment.

During the classified discussion, a verbal confrontation developed between MK Tzvi Succot and MK Merav Michaeli regarding the situation in Judea and Samaria.

MK Succot turned to Michaeli and said, "We are hearing that more than 200 new settlement points have been added, the Palestinian Authority is in an economic crisis, fewer soldiers are deployed in the field than on the eve of October 7, and the terror graph has dropped significantly. You should ask yourself why."

A representative of the IDF Intelligence Directorate also attended the discussion and presented committee members with a picture of the situation from the Palestinian Authority’s perspective.

The Intelligence Directorate representative revealed to those present that "in the Palestinian Authority, they are waiting, among other things, for the elections in Israel, in the hope that a government will be formed that will release the money to them."