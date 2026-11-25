Channel 13 News political correspondent Michael Shemesh published a list of 16 promises and statements made by opposition party leaders that he said would conflict with forming a joint government with the haredi parties and Ra'am.

Shemesh presented the list under the heading, "The 16 promises (at least) they will have to break if an Eisenkot-Goldknopf-Abbas government is sworn in next week."

The list focuses on commitments by Gadi Eisenkot, Avigdor Liberman, Naftali Bennett and Yair Golan, primarily concerning haredi conscription, funding for haredi educational institutions, religion-state relations and the inclusion of Arab parties in the coalition.

Shemesh cited three statements by Eisenkot, including his pledge to prefer elections over a compromise on conscription, "I would rather go to elections than compromise on conscription for all."

He also quoted Eisenkot as saying, "I will not form a government with anyone who refuses to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization. This is a matter of principle." Another pledge attributed to him was, "I pledge not to sit with United Torah Judaism, whose worldview is anti-Zionist."

Regarding Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, Shemesh listed four statements. Among them, he quoted the slogan, "100% for those who serve, 0% for draft evaders," alongside the promise, "On October 28, I will draft all the draft evaders."

He also cited Liberman's declaration, "I will put an end to haredi religious coercion." On cooperation with the UAL, Liberman was quoted as saying, "I will vote against a government that relies on Ra'am. It is out of the question. If we form a government with Arabs, Bibi will return with 70 seats."

The largest section of the list was devoted to Naftali Bennett, with six commitments and statements. Shemesh cited the promises of the "Alliance of Those Who Serve," including "zero exemptions for haredim" and the statement, "Anyone who does not serve will not receive a single shekel from the state for the rest of their life."

He also quoted Bennett as saying, "Not Zionist? Not at my expense," alongside his pledge not to enter into political agreements with the haredi parties or sit with them in government. The list also included the promise, "We will redirect the tens of billions allocated to the haredim to those who serve."

On haredi education, Shemesh cited Bennett's remarks, "We will turn off the funding tap for haredi education. Not state-run? Not at my expense." Another statement attributed to Bennett was, "We will dismantle the haredi state. Everyone will study English, mathematics and civics."

On including Arab parties in the government, Bennett was quoted as saying, "A government with Arabs has no legitimacy after October 7. It is like Levin's speech on steroids."

The final three statements on the list were attributed to Democrats chairman Yair Golan. Shemesh quoted Golan as pledging, "We will draft the haredim and ensure an equal sharing of the burden." He also cited Golan's remarks, "We will not sit with the haredi parties. Everyone who was in Netanyahu's coalition needs to be sent home."

The final statement concerned religion-state relations, "We will remove religion from the public sphere," alongside promoting public transportation on Shabbat and civil marriage.

Shemesh ended the list with a clarification, "P.S. This is by no means an exhaustive list."