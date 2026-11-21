Democrats party chairman MK Yair Golan faced an awkward moment during an interview on Channel 12 News on Saturday night, after presenters Amit Segal and Ben Caspit reminded him that he had served in senior IDF positions under governments led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During the discussion, Golan, a major general in the reserves, spoke about his lengthy military service and the confidence Israel's political leadership had given him over the years.

Golan said, "Look, I served under many governments. And I can tell you, what always gave me the confidence to go out and risk my life was knowing that the people serving in Israel's government truly regarded Israel's security as their overriding consideration. No matter which party, no matter which government."

At that point, Segal interrupted him, saying, "Netanyahu was there for many years." Caspit added, "I think you served the longest under Netanyahu as a senior officer."

Golan appeared surprised by the remarks and replied briefly, "No".

During his military career, however, Golan did serve in senior positions under Netanyahu-led governments, including as head of the Northern Command and later as IDF deputy chief of staff.