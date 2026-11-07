Democrats party chairman Yair Golan has said that he is prepared to cooperate with the haredi parties in forming a government, but stressed that his party has clear conditions for such a partnership.

"Unlike Netanyahu, we will not go all the way to Bnei Brak or Meah Shearim. Anyone who wants a partnership with us will have to meet us in Ramat Gan," Golan said, making clear that his willingness to cooperate does not include abandoning his party’s positions on religion and state or on sharing the burden of military service.

"The Netanyahu government must be replaced, and a government of rescue and change must be formed to safeguard a democratic Israel, its security, and future," he said. "We are committed to making every effort to ensure this happens."

He added, "We are not looking to punish the haredim. We want a partnership with the haredi community, but a true partnership requires mutual responsibility."

"We need to enlist the haredim. We also need to expand workforce participation and ensure that every child in Israel receives the tools to earn a decent living. The middle class cannot continue to shoulder the economic and security burdens alone."

Alongside his demands on conscription and employment, Golan set another condition for cooperation, adding, "Just as we respect the Haredi way of life, we expect that they will respect ours as well. In our municipalities, people should be able to go to entertainment on Shabbat, have a coffee, and, Heaven forbid, even get there by public transportation."

"We are extending a hand out of a sincere desire to establish a government of change," the Democrats chairman concluded. "We are by no means offering a blank check. Anyone who wants to work with us will have to be prepared for changes."