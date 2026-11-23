A couple in their 20s from Be’er Yaakov were arrested on suspicion of harming their two-month-old daughter after medical examinations at Assaf Harofeh Hospital revealed injuries on her body.

The parents had brought the baby to the hospital, and police were notified following the findings.

Police officers from the Ramle station opened an investigation, collected testimony, and examined the circumstances of the injuries.

Both parents were detained for questioning and are expected to appear later on Monday at the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court for a hearing on extending their detention, depending on the findings and needs of the investigation.