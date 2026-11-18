התחפשו למתדלקים: הגנב ניפץ את דלת הזכוכית – והבלשים זינקו עליו

An unusual police operation led to the arrest this week of a man suspected of a series of thefts and acts of vandalism at gas stations along Route 65 near Hadera. Police detectives disguised themselves as gas station attendants, waited for the suspect at one of the stations and caught him in the act.

Over the past month, Hadera police received complaints about repeated incidents at gas stations in the area. The suspect allegedly visited convenience stores, stole products, threw stones and smashed windows, causing property damage.

Following the reports, police launched an undercover investigation that included surveillance and stakeouts aimed at identifying the suspect and catching him while committing the offenses.

This week, detectives from the Hadera police station decided to use a ruse. They went to one of the gas stations where the incidents had occurred, disguised themselves as station employees and waited for the suspect to arrive.

When he arrived and, according to police, began committing the offenses, the detectives emerged from their hiding places and arrested him in the act.

The suspect was taken to the Hadera police station for questioning.

Police said the operation concluded an investigation lasting about a month into repeated damage to business owners' property and harm to gas station employees' sense of security.

Israel Police said they would continue using operational measures and ruses to combat property crime in order to protect the public and business owners.