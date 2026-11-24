Supreme Court President Justice Yitzhak Amit issued an unusual decision on Tuesday morning in a petition concerning violence against Palestinian residents of Judea and Samaria.

In the decision, issued alongside Justices Yael Willner and Ruth Ronen, the state was ordered to detail the practical steps it is taking to eradicate the phenomenon. Amit sharply criticized the scale of the violence and its persistence despite security forces' operations in the area. He said those involved were no longer merely "weeds at the edge of the field," but what appeared to be organized groups operating like "militias."

The Supreme Court president wrote, "One cannot help but wonder how such a serious, widespread and persistent phenomenon is occurring under the watch of those responsible for maintaining order in the area."

The proceedings center on a petition by residents of the village of Burqa, who allege that private land and homes have been seized, illegal outposts established and their property damaged. Earlier this month, the residents urgently petitioned the Supreme Court following an arson attack they say destroyed hundreds of olive trees. In its response, the state said Border Police officers who arrived at the scene identified about 10 separate fire sites and approximately 25 burned trees.

In an unusual move, Amit attached to his decision photographs of the burning trees submitted by the petitioners, noting that the state had not disputed their authenticity. He also cited other petitions recently brought before the court alleging systematic violence against Palestinians, many of whose allegations the state had not denied.

Alongside his criticism of law enforcement, Amit addressed the moral implications of the acts. He said the sight of the burning trees reminded him of the book "Men of Genesis," which he read as a child and which tells the story of a family of forest guardians whose hard work was set ablaze by their Arab neighbors in the days before the establishment of the state.

Amit wrote, "The rioters are cutting away at the foundations of the Zionist vision, a vision of building, plowing and planting-not a vision of uprooting, destruction, arson and annihilation," and added, "The actions of these marauding rioters are a public desecration of God's name, in the most literal sense."

The Supreme Court president also warned of the security and diplomatic consequences of the incidents. He said confrontations with IDF soldiers force the military to divert troops from other missions, while the damage to Israel's image abroad could lead to international sanctions.