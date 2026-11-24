Miloslav Janulík, a senior Czech parliamentarian from the country's ruling party, joined Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan for a tour of Samaria that included a visit to a strategic lookout point.

After surveying Tel Aviv and the coastal plain from the "Balcony of the State" lookout, the two released a video expressing support for Judea and Samaria. In the video, the parliamentarian emphasized the importance of Jewish communities in the region, describing them as a critical line of defense not only for Israel but also for the entire Western world.

Janulík said, "I visit Israel often, but this is my first time in Samaria. This lookout point is amazing. You can see Tel Aviv, Haifa and Ben Gurion Airport from here. This is an area of paramount importance, because whoever is behind us can see all of this, and then Europe. That is why it is so important, not only for Israelis but also for Europe, to remain here."

Addressing the complexities of life in Judea and Samaria, he made his position clear: "It is not easy to live here with the Palestinians, but we must do everything we can to live in peace and quiet. Judea and Samaria are the historical land of the State of Israel. We need to be strong, and we will stand with you."

Dagan thanked the parliamentarian for his unequivocal support, saying, "On behalf of the citizens of Israel and the residents of Samaria, I thank you for coming here and for being a true fighter for the future of the entire free world. From this lookout point, it is easy to understand that Judea and Samaria form a security belt not only for Tel Aviv and Israel, but also for Europe and Western civilization as a whole. This is our front line of defense, and we will win together."

Approximately two weeks earlier, Dagan met in Prague with Czech Sports Minister Boris Šťastný, Senate Vice President Jiří Oberfalzer, and parliamentarians Miloslav Janulík and Denis Doksanský. He also held extensive talks with Ondřej Knotek, head of the Czech ruling party's delegation to the European Parliament, as part of an effort to mobilize European opposition to sanctions on Judea and Samaria.

Following the meeting, Knotek released a video expressing support for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, saying, "You are Israel's front line, and the State of Israel is the first line of defense protecting Europe. That is why Europe must support and strengthen Judea and Samaria. Sovereignty in your region is extremely important, not only for you, but also for all of Europe and the Western world."

The meetings followed Dagan's talks with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša and his deputy, Jernej Vrtovec, both of whom expressed support for Israeli sovereignty in Samaria.