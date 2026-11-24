Defense Minister Israel Katz addressed acts of violence by Jews in Judea and Samaria during a special press briefing, making clear that he views them seriously but does not define them as terrorism. Katz called for responsibility for civilian law enforcement in Judea and Samaria to be transferred from the IDF to the Israel Police.

"We view the activities of that small minority very seriously, but I do not define this as terrorism. Terrorism is when it is directed against the state", the defense minister said.

Katz also addressed the damage these acts of violence cause to Israel's relations with the United States, saying, "We need to recognize the problem and address it".

According to the defense minister, the division of authority between the IDF and the police in Judea and Samaria must change. He explained, "Since there is no sovereignty, the authority rests with the IDF", adding, "Responsibility needs to be transferred to the Israel Police. Responsibility for civilian law enforcement must rest with the police".

Asked by Arutz Sheva about his decision to end all use of administrative detention against Jews, Katz replied that he opposes using this measure even to address acts of violence. "An administrative detention order is the wrong step, one that has stigmatized an entire community and does not solve the problem. This tool was used inappropriately", he said.

The defense minister praised the Border Police's efforts against those involved in violence, but stressed that these efforts were insufficient and that the police's Judea and Samaria District must be strengthened and given the resources needed to address the problem.

"I oppose this violence. It must be addressed. But it must be done correctly at the institutional level", he said, adding, "If responsibility is not transferred to the police, this cannot be addressed".

Katz also called on settlement leaders and rabbis to speak out against the violence. "The settlement leadership must condemn the violence, the rabbis must condemn the violence", he told Arutz Sheva.

The minister said he was pleased to hear about efforts already underway in the settlements to counter the violence, and called for those efforts to be intensified and for every act of violence and illegal activity to be unequivocally condemned.

Katz stressed that the acts of violence should not be attributed to all hilltop youth. "It is not all the hilltop youth", he said, praising the establishment of farms as part of the settlement enterprise, which he said strengthens security throughout the area.