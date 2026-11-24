There are moments when anger almost takes over our words. After a murder, a terrorist attack, an ambush or an infiltration into a community, no one can be expected to remain indifferent.

A person wants to protect his family. He sees the state struggling to provide security and asks himself how much longer the residents of Judea and Samaria will have to live under threat.

I understand that anger. I also understand those who grew up in a place where every journey can become dangerous, repeatedly hearing about Israelis murdered simply because they are Jews. I have no desire to lecture them from afar or dismiss the pain that shapes their perspective.

But understanding is not agreement. And pain, however great, cannot justify harming innocent people.

Palestinian terrorism is a very real enemy. It murders, abducts and seeks to terrorize civilians. Its perpetrators must be pursued, terrorist infrastructure targeted, access to weapons prevented and the protection of communities strengthened. Anyone who tries to portray this struggle as merely a matter of wording does not understand the threat, or does not want to acknowledge it.

But precisely because the threat is real, we must not blur the distinction between those who participate in terrorism and those who are not involved. If we say there is no such thing as an innocent Palestinian, we ourselves will be discarding the compass by which we demand that the IDF operate. This is not only a question of morality. It is a question of security and the ability to distinguish the enemy.

Anyone who harms someone because they are Palestinian, burns a family's property or terrorizes an entire village harms more than the immediate victim. He gives terrorist organizations the image they seek to spread: that Israel is fighting not terrorists but an entire population. That image helps them recruit, incite and portray their violence as a response. It also makes it harder for Palestinians who oppose terrorism to choose cooperation with Israel, and harder for Israel to convince the world that its war is directed against terrorists rather than civilians.

This creates a trap: terrorism seeks to drag us into an indiscriminate struggle in which everyone on the other side becomes an enemy. If we adopt that rule, we will serve its purpose. It wants us to lose the moral, diplomatic and practical advantage enjoyed by a state capable of identifying its enemy and acting decisively against it.

Jewish rioters also burden the IDF and the police with a task that must not come at the expense of protecting Israel's citizens. Instead of concentrating their efforts on thwarting terrorist attacks and defending communities, security forces are sometimes required to separate populations and prevent confrontations sparked by Jewish violence. This wastes security resources during wartime and endangers soldiers and civilians.

The settlement movement pays its own price as well. It rests on a deeply rooted argument: Jews have the right to live in this land, build their lives here and defend their homes. This is an argument grounded in rights, history and responsibility. But when defending the settlements looks like an attack on people who are not involved in terrorism, the movement's opponents gain images and arguments that weaken it. Settlement residents are not to blame for the rioters' actions. On the contrary, many of them live with the harsh security reality every day. But the rioters endanger them by casting suspicion on all settlers in the public eye and making it harder for the state to protect them.

This is also where the meaning of Shabbat comes in. Someone who drives on Shabbat to commit arson, attack or intimidate is not merely violating a religious prohibition. He is desecrating the very idea he claims to represent. Shabbat is meant to remind us that there are limits to power, and that human life has value even when a person does not belong to our own camp. Desecrating it in order to cause harm defends neither Judaism nor the land.

There is a way to speak to angry young people. We can listen to them, understand their fear and sense of humiliation, and demand a more determined approach to security from the state. We can demand that the IDF act swiftly, that the police enforce the law and that the government not leave communities exposed. But understanding must not become an exemption from responsibility. Anyone who commits arson or carries out an attack must be investigated and punished. Equal enforcement of the law is not persecution of the settlement movement. It protects the movement from those who seek to act in its name.

A true follower of Jabotinsky is measured not only by his willingness to face an enemy. He is also measured by his self-discipline, his respect for others and his ability to wield power without allowing it to become lawlessness. Betar was not intended to be a license for revenge. Hadar, the ideal of dignity, does not mean being soft on terrorism. It means being firm without losing our humanity and our national responsibility.

I ask the public to consider one question: Does an act that moves Israel further from security, makes the IDF's task harder, strengthens enemy propaganda and endangers the settlements truly defend the land?

My answer is unequivocal. Palestinian terrorism must be rooted out without mercy toward its perpetrators. Jewish rioters must be arrested and prosecuted, while a hand is extended to those who can be brought back to a path of responsibility. There is no contradiction between sensitivity toward people and zero tolerance for violence.

The settlement movement deserves protection. That is precisely why no one should be allowed to hide behind it while harming its interests.

The writer is a strategic adviser specializing in crisis management.