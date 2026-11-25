Strategic adviser Roni Rimon analyzes the political deadlock and possible scenarios for forming a government in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

He says a unity government would not necessarily reflect voters' wishes, and if one is formed, it would primarily be because neither bloc managed to secure a decisive election victory. He explains, "The public unequivocally does not want cooperation. We are a divided people; there are at least two peoples here in one country".

He acknowledges that the current political situation is particularly complex. "I haven't dealt with equations with so many unknowns since my high school days. I spend all day with calculators, working out how a government could be formed".

In his assessment, three main scenarios are currently on the table. The first is the formation of a minority government led by Gadi Eisenkot, which could be possible even without the active support of the haredi parties if United Torah Judaism agrees to abstain. "United Torah Judaism could be persuaded to abstain in a Knesset vote in exchange for various promises. Eisenkot would have 48 seats against Netanyahu, but this is a remote possibility. I can't say it doesn't exist at all".

The second possibility is a unity government between Likud and the Eisenkot bloc. Rimon says, "In my view, it will stand or fall on one question: Who goes first in the rotation?" He adds, "Everything else will work itself out. There will be arguments, there will be discussions, but they will reach an agreement".

The third scenario is an attempt by Eisenkot to bring a government that would also rely on votes from the Arab parties to a Knesset vote. According to Rimon, such a move would force Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Liberman to choose between their commitments to voters and their desire to replace Netanyahu.

He frames the dilemma, "Do you prefer Netanyahu to remain in office, even though you speak about that prospect in such emphatic and negative terms, or do you break your promise not to rely on the votes of the Arab parties?"

Despite the possibility of a unity government, Rimon rejects the claim that the election results indicate a public desire for cooperation between the blocs. He states, "When people say the nation wants unity, that is not true".

He says there is significant opposition among Eisenkot bloc voters to serving in a government with Netanyahu, while there is little enthusiasm on the right for a joint government either. "Unity, if it happens, will happen for one reason only: No clear outcome was achieved. With no other choice, the leaders realized this was the least bad alternative from their perspective".

Another central issue in his analysis is the shift in the anti-Netanyahu bloc's positions toward the haredi parties. Rimon notes that military conscription was one of Bennett and Liberman's most prominent election pledges, whereas significant concessions on the issue are now being considered as part of efforts to form a government.

He emphasizes, "There was a core promise here. It wasn't one of ten campaign promises". He adds, "It was very clear. That was what they campaigned on: that and replacing Netanyahu".

In his assessment, the willingness to compromise with the haredi parties will also affect future election campaigns, because it will make it harder for the bloc's leaders to criticize Likud for similar concessions. "Liberman's move regarding the haredim is so dramatic that he has effectively removed the issue of haredi conscription from Israel's political agenda, at least in the short and medium term".

However, Rimon believes voters' response to the retreat from those promises will depend on the outcome. If Eisenkot succeeds in forming a government and replacing Netanyahu, many of his voters will be willing to accept compromises on conscription and reliance on the Arab parties. He assesses, "If he manages to remove Netanyahu from office, voters will forgive him for everything".

By contrast, if the talks fail after significant concessions have already been made, the change bloc could pay a political price. Rimon points in particular to Yisrael Beytenu voters, some of whom may be disappointed by the shift in Liberman's position toward the haredim. "Many of Liberman's voters are disappointed specifically on this issue".

He says that without the achievement of replacing Netanyahu, the bloc's leaders will have to explain to their voters why they backed down on key commitments without managing to form a government. Rimon concludes, "If they don't succeed, they will be like someone who ate the rotten fish and was still expelled from town".