Together party chairman Naftali Bennett warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday against stalling negotiations to form a unity government.

Speaking at a meeting of his party's Knesset faction, Bennett made clear that he supports Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot's efforts to establish a new government, but set one clear condition: Eisenkot must serve as prime minister first.

"We are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to establish a Zionist government that will replace the outgoing, failed government. We are closely following the efforts to form a Zionist unity government and support all the steps Eisenkot is taking to establish a good government in Israel," Bennett said.

"If we discover that Netanyahu's intention is to waste time rather than pursue unity with Eisenkot serving as prime minister first, he will face the consequences," Bennett warned.

His remarks came ahead of another meeting between the negotiating teams of Likud and Yashar, as talks continue over the formation of a unity government.