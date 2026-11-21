Likud on Saturday night published its conditions for forming a national unity government, detailing preconditions for opening negotiations, alongside proposed guiding principles for a joint government.

As a condition for advancing talks, Likud demands an immediate end to what it describes as, "personal attacks and incitement against the Prime Minister and the Government of Israel."

The party also demands a joint declaration of commitment to forming a national unity government that would include all parties supporting Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people.

As part of the declaration, Likud also demands a public commitment to abandon the possibility of forming a government with parties it describes as, "supporters of terrorism seeking the elimination of the Jewish state."

Another demand is an announcement ending political boycotts and exclusions, including those directed at Netanyahu, parties and ministers.

Alongside the preconditions, Likud presented four proposed guiding principles for the government. The first is agreement on the principle that Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people. The second is the categorical rejection of the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The third principle concerns preserving the gains of the war, particularly the security zones in Syria, Lebanon and Gaza, along their current lines. The fourth concerns military conscription. Likud demands an arrangement governing the status of Torah students through a broad agreement that includes the leaders of the haredi community.

According to the document, detailed negotiations on a range of additional issues would take place only after the guiding principles have been discussed and agreed upon.

The issues Likud seeks to discuss include security policy, an investigation into the events of October 7, the judicial system, law enforcement and the fight against organized crime, including in Arab society.

The document's publication comes amid talks on forming a unity government headed by Gadi Eisenkot. Earlier, Naftali Bennett, chairman of the "Together" party, made clear that he supports forming a government led by Eisenkot, but pledged that his party would not join a Netanyahu-led government or his bloc.