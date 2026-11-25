US President Donald Trump revealed Tuesday that he intends to meet with Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to discuss the Democrat's proposal to introduce universal health care under the name “Trumpcare."

In an Oval Office interview with The New York Post, Trump praised El-Sayed's decision to associate his single-payer health care proposal with the President's name, describing the approach as “very smart".

“He’s a smart guy," Trump said. “He did a good job. He actually did a very good job."

“I know I’ll be meeting with him," he added. “Maybe there’s some place in the middle that we could go."

Trump did not provide a date for the meeting but expressed optimism about reaching legislative agreements with Democrats once they assume control of Congress.

“I’m just going to veto everything there is, and then at some point I think they’re going to want to negotiate. I will, and we can do health care. We can do a lot of great things together."

El-Sayed has been promoting a universal health care initiative featuring a gold-colored insurance card bearing the Trumpcare name, in an effort to secure the President's backing.

In a social media post featuring a mockup of the card, the Michigan Democrat directly appealed to Trump: “Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee health care for every American, from cradle to grave."

Trump's complimentary remarks represent a marked departure from his previous attacks on El-Sayed, particularly regarding the incoming senator's positions on Israel.

Throughout his election campaign, El-Sayed accused Israel's leadership of genocide, characterized Israeli military operations as "bloodthirsty" and opposed unconditional US military aid to the Jewish state.

He repeatedly avoided directly answering questions about Israel's right to exist and, in one interview, described the country's leadership as "as evil as Hamas."

Since winning the election, El-Sayed has continued to accuse the United States of complicity in genocide in Gaza and argued that Israel should not define itself on the basis of religion or culture.

Trump had sharply criticized El-Sayed following his victory in Michigan's Democratic Senate primary in August, accusing him of concealing his hostility toward Israel and Jewish Americans.

“This guy hates Jews. Somebody said, ‘Oh, that's a little strong’. No, he hates Jews and he hates Israel…He's a man of hate. And now he's going around saying, ‘No, I love everybody.’ He doesn't love everybody. Put him in office. You're going to find out what he loves."

Trump also claimed at the time that El-Sayed “doesn't love Israel. He doesn't love Jewish people. He hates them. He hates them with a passion that burns in his heart."

At a campaign rally ahead of the midterm elections, in which El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers, Trump took aim at Jewish voters who were considering backing the Democrat.

“Any Jewish person that supports this guy should be ashamed of themselves," Trump declared. “You should never speak to them again."

“I cannot understand how anybody who’s Jewish can even think about voting for this guy," he continued, adding, "And he’ll get some."