Democrat Abdul El-Sayed addresses his supporters — 11/4/2026

Michigan candidate Abdul El-Sayed delivered a victory speech following the US midterms, telling voters "We did it. We can turn Inshallah into Alhamdulila."

"They built an astroturf funded campaign to deceive and distract. Rather rhan contend with price of living, they tried to divide us."

"They pointed at my name and face and faith, and tried to guilt me by association, but that's not why you can't afford gas or a doctor."

"They hate everyone who doesn't look like them or pray like them or love like them or is rich like them. We know the USA is big enough for all of us. Trump's insults got uglier by the day, but I spent those days with you."

I did this to defend us from a government rigging the system against us, trying to divide us, and trying to monetize our illness rather than heal us."

"We can defeat nearly a quarter of a billion dollars of outside spending and an incumbent. In the battle between the money and the many, the many can win. The bad guys lost. We together, fighting for something bigger, we won."

"J.D, Habibi, there is a delicious irony that you are constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January. Donald, I know you struggle with my name, so you can just call me Senator."

"To AIPAC, who spent 42 million to beat us, thank you for the opportunity to beat you twice. They try to call you hateful if you believe that Palestinian kids should get to grow up in the land of their forefathers without being murderd by our tax dollars. If you believe in equal rights to peace, dignity and self determination, thats not hate, it's love. We want our tax dollars spent here for schools and healthcare and infrastructure here. We don't want our money being sent to do apartheid or a genocidal war."

"Thet told us that a Muslim was unelectable. Guess what we just showed them? It's the people who decide, not the big money or special interest groups."

"Where else can a doctor named Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed become. Senator of America's greatest state? I know everything America has given me, and I love America. I want this to be the America for all our kids."

"American greatness is the right to embrace all people regardless of how they pray or love, the full freedom of our bodies