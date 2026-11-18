Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed continued his criticism of Israel on Tuesday, saying it should not define itself through religion or culture.

He also accused the United States of complicity in genocide in Gaza, and defended his criticism of Israel despite concerns that his rhetoric contributes to fears of antisemitism.

Speaking at The Atlantic summit, El-Sayed outlined his vision for Israel's future, arguing that the country should be based on equal citizenship rather than a particular religious or cultural identity.

"I believe that Israel ought to be a country that upholds equal rights for all of its citizens, does not identify itself with a culture or a faith, and that dignifies the rights of those citizens to live free under its laws. That's, again, the question of peace, dignity, and self-determination."

El-Sayed also suggested that the eventual political arrangement between Israelis and Palestinian Arabs should be determined through negotiations between the two populations, rather than through a predetermined framework.

"There needs to be a free, open Palestinian movement that can, on equal footing, negotiate with Jewish Israelis to think about what the ultimate peace should look like," he claimed.

“Should it be two states? Should it be one state? Should it be 25 states? I don't really know. That is not my decision to make. But that should be a decision that is made with these two peoples, with equal claims to self-determination on that land, together in a way that addresses their claims to self-determination in a peaceful and just way."

Addressing the possibility of working with a future Israeli government, the incoming senator said he would welcome discussions with an Israeli prime minister willing to pursue Palestinian Arab rights.

"If the next prime minister of the government of Israel is interested in saying, ‘What does it look like to create equal rights to peace, dignity, and self-determination for Palestinians?’ I'm really looking forward to the conversation. If not, I will continue to advocate for those equal rights to peace, dignity, and self-determination."

El-Sayed also delivered a sweeping condemnation of American support for Israel during the war in Gaza, accusing Washington of enabling what he described as genocide.

"We aided, armed, and abetted a genocide. Like, full stop. And then every time we have a conversation, it's like that part of history you just kind of don't want to talk about. That's insane! Like, insane that this is not where the subject of the conversation goes."

He charged, “70,000 people - that's the, like, minimal estimate - at least half of them children. If any other country in the world did that, we would be having a very different conversation. Very, very different conversation."

During the interview, El-Sayed was also asked how he would respond to someone who believed his criticism of Israel intensified fears of antisemitism.

He acknowledged those concerns but argued that discomfort caused by political criticism should be distinguished from actual threats to personal safety.

"I’m sorry for your fear. Obviously, I don’t want to do anything that drives your fear. At the end of the day, there’s a difference between safety or lack of safety and comfort. If what I’m saying is making you uncomfortable, you should be uncomfortable with injustice perpetrated on other people."

El-Sayed maintained that concerns about antisemitism should not prevent him from speaking out against Israel's conduct in Gaza.

"Addressing the safety question and the discomfort question are two different things, because if it is your sense of your discomfort and/or fear that has to keep me quiet while I watch 70,000 people get killed, their homes annihilated, their hospitals destroyed, their universities decimated, and I can’t critique that, then I think what you’re telling me is that their humanity matters less than yours. And I’m not going to be okay with that."

El-Sayed faced repeated scrutiny during the campaign over his statements concerning Israel, the war against Hamas, and antisemitic violence.

In an interview with MS NOW, he characterized Israeli military operations as "bloodthirsty" and accused Israel's leadership of committing genocide.

Speaking separately with journalist Jim Acosta, El-Sayed acknowledged that Hamas had committed war crimes but continued to accuse the Israeli government of wrongdoing.

He also opposed unconditional American military assistance to Israel and repeatedly declined to provide a direct answer when asked whether the Jewish state has a right to exist.

In another interview before the election, El-Sayed described Israel's leadership as "as evil as Hamas."

His response to an attack on Temple Israel, a synagogue in West Bloomfield Township near Detroit, also sparked criticism earlier this year.

While condemning the attack and antisemitism, El-Sayed addressed the broader circumstances by stating that “violence is a cycle" and that “hurt people hurt people."

The remarks prompted criticism, and El-Sayed subsequently apologized to the Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus in late August.

His criticism of Israel continued in the final days of the election campaign.

During an interview with ABC News, El-Sayed argued that Israel should no longer be considered an American ally, accusing the Jewish state of accepting US financial support while drawing Washington into military conflicts.

“An ally that takes your money to push you into wars you shouldn't be fighting is not an ally," he said.