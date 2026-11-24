US President Donald Trump is set to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday, the New York Post reported.

Giuliani, 82, is expected to receive the award during a ceremony in the Oval Office, becoming the third recipient of the prestigious honor during Trump's second term.

The former mayor earned the nickname "America's Mayor" for his leadership in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He served as mayor from 1994 to 2001 and later became one of Trump's closest political allies.

Trump announced his intention to honor Giuliani in September 2025, shortly after the former mayor sustained serious injuries in a car accident.

At the time, Trump described Giuliani as the "greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot."

Speaking on Steve Bannon's program on Monday, Giuliani said he was humbled and honored to receive the award, particularly from Trump.

Giuliani previously served as Trump's personal attorney and played a central role in his legal efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election. He was subsequently disbarred in New York and Washington over false statements concerning the election.

A longtime supporter of Israel, Giuliani expressed his solidarity with the Jewish state during Trump's October 2024 campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, drawing parallels between the September 11 and October 7 terrorist attacks.

Trump's previous recipients of the medal during his second term include conservative activist Charlie Kirk and September 11 hero Welles Crowther, both of whom received the award posthumously.