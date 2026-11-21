Sources affiliated with the Iranian axis claim that an interceptor missile fell in one of Bahrain’s residential neighborhoods, Kan correspondent Roi Kais reported.

The report has not been confirmed by an official Bahraini source, but Bahraini television reported interceptions in the country.

The report closely follows sirens which sounded in Bahrain, prompting the local government to urge civilians to take shelter.

Bahrain has faced a series of Iranian aerial attacks in recent days. On Tuesday, the Bahrain Defense Force said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed incoming threats before they reached their targets, adding that its forces remained on maximum alert. Israel National News

On Sunday, Bahraini authorities said they had intercepted Iranian drones after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed to have launched six drones at an American radar installation at al-Riffa air base. That followed a November 13 incident in which Iran claimed to have struck a US early-warning radar facility. The US military disputed that claim, saying it intercepted two Iranian drones without casualties or damage.