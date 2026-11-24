A 47-year-old woman with no known underlying medical conditions is in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba after developing severe complications from influenza A. She was rushed to the hospital today (Tuesday) after experiencing flu symptoms in recent days.

The woman has been sedated, placed on a ventilator and connected to an ECMO machine, as medical teams fight to save her life.

The hospital said she arrived with multiple organ failure. Doctors found that she had low blood pressure, kidney failure and significantly reduced heart function.

Due to the severity of her condition, the woman was urgently transferred to the general intensive care unit. There, she was sedated, placed on a ventilator and connected to an ECMO machine, which supports heart and lung function.

The hospital noted that the woman had received a flu vaccine about a week before falling ill. However, it stressed that the protection provided by the vaccine does not develop immediately.

The hospital said, "It is important to emphasize that it takes about two weeks from the time of vaccination for antibodies in the body to develop optimal protection against the disease".

The woman remains in critical condition, and medical teams continue to fight to save her life.