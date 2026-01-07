A healthy two-month-old infant has died of influenza, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

The infant, a resident of northern Israel, marks the sixth reported case of pediatric death from influenza this year.

"Even though at this age [a child] cannot be vaccinated, vaccination of the people in the child's environment and who come in contact with him provides a certain measure of protection, and therefore it is important that the entire population be vaccinated," the Ministry stressed.

The Ministry added that although the vaccine does not prevent flu entirely, it reduces the severity of the illness in most cases. The vaccine is available for free from health clinics.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has also begun recommending that people weigh wearing masks in closed places and during large gatherings, due the high morbidity this season. Medical teams and visitors to nursing homes and geriatric institutions are also recommended to wear masks.