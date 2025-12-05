This morning, a six-year-old boy was rushed to Kaplan Medical Center in critical condition, having collapsed at home, amid advanced resuscitation efforts by MDA. Despite prolonged resuscitation efforts, the team was forced to declare him dead.

According to the child's parents, respiratory symptoms began yesterday, and this morning, when he collapsed at home, they called MDA. An examination conducted at the Kaplan Medical Center found that the child, who is generally healthy and has no underlying illnesses, is positive for influenza A, and was not vaccinated against the flu.

Dr. Shahar Oren, a senior physician at the pediatric emergency department at Kaplan Medical Center, warned of the dramatic increase in morbidity. "In recent days, we have witnessed a strong wave of influenza A, a viral disease that causes high fever, respiratory symptoms and may produce complications such as pneumonia and myocarditis. We are still at the beginning of winter and vaccines are available at all medical centers and health insurance funds. Please go get vaccinated."

Last week, a 10-and-a-half-year-old girl from central Israel died from influenza. The Health Ministry said the girl, generally healthy and up to date with routine vaccinations, was not vaccinated against influenza this year.

The girl's parents reported that in the days before her hospitalization, she suffered from fever and a sore throat. She arrived at the hospital in need of resuscitation, and was pronounced dead there.