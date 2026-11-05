An eight-year-old girl has been hospitalized in serious condition after developing complications from influenza, Shaare Zedek Medical Center reported.

The girl, who is hospitalized in Shaare Zedek's pediatric intensive care unit, was generally healthy and had no pre-existing medical conditions prior to contracting the flu.

The girl arrived at the hospital suffering from severe shortness of breath and a high fever, requiring sedation and mechanical ventilation. Following intensive treatment, her condition improved, and the medical team was able to take her off the ventilator after approximately 24 hours.

Dr. Elihai Berliner, a senior physician in the Pediatric Emergency Medicine Department at Shaare Zedek, described, "The girl arrived in serious condition, suffering from severe shortness of breath and a high fever. From the moment she was admitted, we began providing urgent medical care, including medication and respiratory support."

After the medical team stabilized her initial condition, she was transferred to the pediatric intensive care unit, where she continued receiving treatment while sedated and on a ventilator.

The hospital continues to monitor the girl's condition. The improvement observed after approximately 24 hours allowed doctors to discontinue mechanical ventilation.

Dr. Shani Cohen Elias added, "We are monitoring the girl's condition. Fortunately, she improved and was taken off the ventilator after approximately 24 hours."

"However, a healthy girl with no underlying medical conditions who is in serious medical condition because of influenza is an unfortunate case that once again highlights the importance of vaccination against the disease. Influenza is not just an illness affecting the elderly. It can cause severe, immediate, long-term, and even life-threatening complications in children and infants."