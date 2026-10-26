A 17-year-old girl with no underlying medical conditions is hospitalized in serious condition in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Assuta Ashdod Public Hospital following complications from influenza.

Her condition deteriorated rapidly after she arrived at the hospital in the early morning hours. She is now sedated, on a ventilator, and receiving medication to support her blood pressure.

According to a statement from the hospital, the teenager arrived at the emergency department suffering from a severe infection and a dangerous drop in blood pressure. Within a few hours, her condition deteriorated further, first in the emergency department and later after she was transferred to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

The medical team was forced to sedate her and place her on a ventilator, and she is receiving medication to maintain her blood pressure. The hospital noted that the teenager had not been vaccinated against influenza.

Dr. Noa Rosenfeld, director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Assuta Ashdod, emphasized that serious complications from influenza can occur even in children and teenagers without underlying medical conditions.

"Influenza is not necessarily a mild illness, and even children and teenagers with no underlying medical conditions can develop severe and life-threatening complications as a result," she said.

Dr. Rosenfeld also addressed the importance of influenza vaccination and its potential impact on the severity of the illness.

"This case illustrates the importance of vaccination against influenza, which can significantly reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization."