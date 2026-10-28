Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to focus his initial efforts to form the next government on repairing relations within the right-wing bloc and uniting its various factions, before approaching parties outside the bloc, according to Channel 12 political analyst Amit Segal, who discussed the possible coalition scenarios following the elections for the 26th Knesset.

According to Segal, Netanyahu's first task will be to address the internal tensions within the bloc, which he said had come close to breaking apart in the period leading up to the elections. One of the main challenges will be the situation within United Torah Judaism, which split into three separate parties.

"Netanyahu will start with his own bloc. After all, his bloc was on the verge of falling apart. Now it needs to be brought back together," Segal said.

"His biggest problem is United Torah Judaism, which broke apart into three different parties. His strategy is first and foremost to unite the bloc."

Segal believes that only after completing this internal effort will Netanyahu attempt to broaden his government's support base by cooperating with additional political figures.

Unlike previous attempts to recruit individual Knesset members from other parties, Segal believes Netanyahu may this time seek to bring in larger political partners.

"After Netanyahu completes that, he will turn his attention to hunting for potential partners on the other side," Segal predicted.

"I suspect this won't be a hunt for defectors like Silman, and therefore it will involve bringing them in as larger groups."

Discussing the options available to Netanyahu, Segal mentioned Gadi Eisenkot but suggested that, ideologically, Eisenkot is closer to Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Liberman.

"On the face of it, Eisenkot would be easier, but I think that ideologically he is closer to Bennett and Liberman," Segal said.

Segal also addressed the political backgrounds of Bennett and Liberman, noting that both had distanced themselves from the right-wing bloc at different times, partly because of Netanyahu's position as the leader of the camp.

According to Segal, the possibility of renewed cooperation could depend on the positions they are offered in the next government.

"If they approach it on the assumption that they are entering through the front door into the country's top leadership, it could work," he suggested.

However, Segal also pointed to political difficulties that could stand in the way of such a move.

"Both have baggage. Bennett has Lapid, and Liberman accused Netanyahu of treason just yesterday. Despite that, anything is possible."