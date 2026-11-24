(JNS) Two children are scrambling in the belly of the Yashar party (paraphrasing the biblical verse on Rebecca's difficult pregnancy with Jacob and Esau) , and both poke their heads out from time to time. The first is the anyone-but-Bibi wing-the one that learned Benny Gantz’s lessons-that is repelled by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s conduct and believes that the overriding goal is to put an end, as soon as possible, to his lengthy rule.

This wing owns the slogan on Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot’s Twitter account. It is the one that wrote this week: “Under no circumstances may Netanyahu continue to hold the reins of power for even one more minute."

The second is the unity-seeking wing. Anyone who has visited the Yashar faction and knows its human makeup knows how popular this idea is among many members. Like a moth to a flame, they were drawn this week to wounded IDF soldier Elisha Madan’s unity tent. They feel much more comfortable there than with Walid Taha or Yair Golan.

The first from the opposition to visit Medan was Hili Tropper. After him, the dam burst: Kahana, Eisenkot himself, and in the end, even Omri Ronen of the Democrats.

Eisenkot’s conduct shows what he is aiming for now: a 48-seat government supported by the Arab parties. Everything leads there: the long leash given to Liberman to negotiate with the haredim, and the (so far) fruitless negotiating sessions with the Likud.

The goal is to announce that “We tried, but there is no choice, and we must go form a temporary government on the way to yet another election round." In Eisenkot’s words: “Israel must under no circumstances be dragged into another election round while [Netanyahu] is prime minister."

Eisenkot reminds me of Shelly Yachimovich, the former Labor Party chair. In her many years in politics, she never broke a promise: She never sat with Netanyahu, never compromised an inch on her social democratic worldview, never sat in a studio and found herself embarrassed by an archive clip.

Maybe it’s related and maybe not, but she never served even as a deputy minister. Politics is not only the art of compromise; sometimes it is also the craft of zigzags, climbing down from the tree, and broken promises.

Eisenkot, it should be said in his favor, revealed to the public a year before the election his plan to form a minority government that would rely on abstention or outside support from the Arab parties. If it happens, no one can say he misled his voters. He also promised not to sit with Netanyahu, and to go to elections rather than fold before the haredim.

His statements since the election on all these issues hint at no turnaround. The combination of all these promises seemingly means he will be forced to go to elections again without reaching power, since Liberman, Bennett and parts of his own faction still strongly oppose such a government.

So, what is the plan? Once Ariel Sharon’s military secretary, one may assume Eisenkot remembers the moment when the prime minister brought the disengagement plan to a vote despite his ministers’ threats, without blinking, and how they folded.

If the mandate ends without a more stable government, Eisenkot may bring the 48-seat government to a vote and announce that whoever objects goes to elections, with everyone knowing that the objector is the one who left Netanyahu in power.

The problem is that Bennett and Liberman have no wish to crown him when they are the ones paying the price for breaking their promise not to lean on the Arabs and draft the haredim, and the result could resemble the failed vote on “the dirty trick" in 1990. It may begin like Sharon, but end like Peres.

The Bermuda Triangle

The haredi MKs now speak of Avigdor Liberman with shining eyes. Seven years passed between the day he went overnight from an insider in the courts of the rebbes and rabbis to their great nightmare, and the day he made the entire trip back with a single statement.

Him they know; Eisenkot less. Him they rely on, and with him they want to do business.

The mission is ambitious: to form, through a single axis, over the head of Rabbi Lando, a government that wins the confidence of 61 Knesset members. The rest are supposed to arrive by remote control, or by domino.

Bennett will come, though he drops hints of war on draft evasion, because he will collapse under the Change Bloc’s pressure to replace Netanyahu. Eisenkot will fall into line for similar reasons. And on the other side: Rabbi Hirsch will bow his head before Rabbi Lando, the right-wing Hasidim Porush and Stark will surrender under pressure, and Shas, as is its way, will not raise its head against the Ashkenazim.

For two weeks now this has reminded me of another plan, and eventually I remembered which. In 2013, Jerusalem residents woke up to shocking news: Liberman and Deri had decided for them who would be mayor-Moshe Leon, an accountant who lived in Givatayim at the time and was considered close to both. Deri would bring Shas, Shas would drag the haredim after it, and from the other side Liberman would bring the Likudniks. Since these represent 70% of voters, the election was really a technical matter.

But in the middle of the night, it turned out otherwise. The incumbent mayor, Nir Barkat, managed to bring the Gur Hasidism to his side. The Likudniks, for their part, saw no particular reason to obey an order from above.

Leon himself learned the lesson, stayed in the city and in the municipal opposition for another five years, since then has been elected twice and is doing well.

The moral is clear: Bennett refuses to fall in line with the new diktat on the haredi issue. Perhaps it will happen in the end, but the sum of his actions shows how hard he is trying to sabotage a government founded on a draft-evasion law.

The same is happening on the other side. Shas has already made clear it will not join the government, at least not in the first stage before a draft law is passed, and that means Ra’am is also needed.

The bandwidth will make it very hard to allow two core election promises to be broken at once: both sitting with the Arabs and sitting with the haredim.

And another flashback: The year is 2018, and Liberman convenes the Defense Ministry’s legal advisers at the ministry and draws a triangle on a sheet of paper. I want, he says, a law acceptable to the army, to the High Court and to the rabbis.

That failed because of the opposition of one rebbe. You will regret this, Liberman told them. They did indeed regret it. And once again they find themselves in the same Bermuda Triangle.

Haredim 101

To understand the haredi mind in the negotiations, you need to know two important principles, obvious to every haredi but less familiar to the general public. Understanding them will help assess where things are headed, and whether the haredim will break their longstanding alliance with the right.

How longstanding? Since 1990, when Rabbi Shach’s principle was set, whose political translation is: We will go with the left only if it already has a majority; we will not form a coalition with it on our own initiative.

The first rule is: certainty versus doubt.

One person claims: You borrowed 100 shekels from me. The other says: Maybe, but I’m not convinced.

In Gur Hasidism, they believe one thing is certain-from Netanyahu, they will get nothing. It doesn’t matter whether it is because of the legal system, or because he promises and doesn’t deliver. Four years were enough to instill that certainty in them.

With Liberman and Eisenkot, by contrast, there is a chance that the legal advisers will fall into line, that the High Court will go quiet, that the media will keep up its embarrassing silence on the issue when suddenly there is no draft-evasion law, no petitions in the Shabbat bulletins of the knitted-kippah community and no pointed columns about the plight of the reservists.

Is that certain? No. But it is preferable. The alternative is a slide into yet another election during which the arrests continue, and then, at best, another Netanyahu government in which they can do nothing.

Deri, by contrast, holds to something else-Maimonides’ Laws of Repentance. “What is complete repentance? When the same thing that he once did comes before him, and it is in his power to do it again, and he does not." A man eats a cheeseburger at McDonald’s because it tastes good. A year passes; he lands again at the same branch; they offer it again; and this time, he declines.

Deri has flogged himself for years over joining Yitzhak Rabin’s government despite Rabbi Shach’s explicit ruling. On the eve of his entry to prison, before tens of thousands in 2000, he tearfully asked the rabbi’s forgiveness.

And here the same situation has come before him again: Again, Shas with six seats, again the other camp has a majority with the Arabs, but Shas gives it the Jewish majority. Again, they are offering to fold the flags of religion and state, just to break up the alliance with the right.

The smell of the cheeseburger is in the air, but for now Deri stays outside, refusing every offer to come in and partake.

We need a new story.

Did you know that young Americans now say of a singer, or a series, or a phenomenon that it’s “so Tel Aviv"? Israelis would surely think it means chic, spontaneous, alive. But in fact, as I learned this week on a visit to the United States, it means something fake and twisted.

Most users of the expression haven’t visited Tel Aviv, because they are very young and because for three years there have been no tourists here. Tel Aviv is Israel, and Israel is a very problematic brand, in free fall. In this case, the press reports are neither premature nor exaggerated.

The Disney Corporation has been casting a spell on children for nearly a century, but the nature of the spell changes. The rule at Disney is that for children, every three years counts as a generation. Someone who saw “Pocahontas" at age 3 or 4 will remember it all his life, but his little sister (born three years after him) will already grow up on “Toy Story" and their nephew will grow up on “Inside Out."

And what is Israel’s latest hit in America? Israel’s last relevant story in the Democratic Party dates roughly to the 1970s: A young Sen. Joe Biden meets Golda Meir, who tells him that Israel’s secret weapon is that “We have nowhere else to go."

No wonder that during “Operation Guardian of the Walls," when Netanyahu was surprised by the strength of the criticism in the administration, a then-President Biden told him: “This is no longer the party of Scoop Jackson" (a staunchly pro-Israel senator who served 30 years).

Golda is gone, and Jackson is gone, and since Israel disavowed the Oslo Accords in the wake of the bloody intifada, that story too has withered. Where are the days when the Democratic President Bill Clinton would eat falafel in Kiryat Moshe in the middle of the night after a state visit?

To Republicans, Israel offered a more varied story: Identical hawkish positions on fundamentalist Islam (especially after 9/11), a Judeo-Christian alliance mainly with the evangelicals, and in recent years an identification between the leaders based on a shared war against the domestic judicial system and, not that the two are comparable, the Iranian enemy.

The stories fade fast: Evangelical clergy speak with concern about the situation among the younger generation, which connects more to the civil rights story. The glory of the fight against Iran evaporated when it became clear that the trauma of the Iraq war prevents ground operations and thwarts a decisive outcome, while energy prices in the United States soar.

Is it reversible? Yes. Historian Jonathan Sarna, an expert on the history of American Jewry, said that the American attitude toward Israel was cool until the film “Exodus" in 1960, which spread the Zionist narrative from coast to coast. No wonder Israel went, in that decade, from an almost untouchable state whose leader was smuggled into meetings with the U.S. president at unofficial locations to partner number one.

In short, we need a new story.

The wonder is that these days, at least for a narrow but critical slice in the United States, such a story is emerging: The American defense establishment is looking on in astonishment at the betrayal of its Middle Eastern partners, at their cowardice. The base in Qatar that was meant to be a forward position is evacuated before a war instead of being reinforced, and the Saudis tremble with fear even at repairing the bases damaged on their territory.

Israel, by contrast, offers partnership, hospitality, combat experience and advanced technology. Far from enough, but a reminder that every era demands its own hit of the moment.

Amit Segal is an Israeli journalist, radio and television personality. He serves as the political commentator of Israel’s Channel 12 news (N12 News company) and anchors Israel’s highly watched “Meet the Press" show on Channel 12. Originally published by Israel Hayom.