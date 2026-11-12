Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday morning criticized the bloc opposing Benjamin Netanyahu after Yashar! party chairman Gadi Eisenkot sent a security-related letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the letter, Eisenkot demanded that Netanyahu refrain from major military operations while a caretaker government is in office.

Katz rejected the request, saying the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and government would continue to make security decisions without requiring opposition approval.

"We do not need approval from the opposition or any legal authority to direct the IDF to carry out targeted strikes in Gaza, defensive and offensive operations in Lebanon, maintain the security zone in Syria to protect communities in the Golan, evacuate a terrorist neighborhood in Hebron - an operation that proved itself beyond expectations in creating a strong deterrent - and continue offensive operations against terrorism in Judea and Samaria," Katz said.

Regarding the possibility of military action against the regime in Tehran, Katz added, "We have shown resolve and sound judgment in dealing with Iran as well, in full coordination with the IDF - and that is what willl be now as well, in accordance with what is needed."

"Israel’s security is not in transition, and it does not wait for the political processes taking place in parallel. There is one prime minister, one defense minister who direct the IDF, and one government responsible for decisions on everything concerning Israel’s security and the protection of the State of Israel's residents, subject, of course, to the existing and appropriate oversight. That is how it has been, and that is how it will continue to be in the future."