Defense Minister Israel Katz appealed to the chief military censor today (Tuesday), demanding urgent action to prevent the broadcast of an investigation into the "Mosquito Procedure", scheduled to air on Kan 11's "Zman Emet" program, citing potential harm to IDF soldiers and commanders.

In his appeal, Katz argued that airing the investigation could harm IDF soldiers and commanders, both operationally and by exposing them to legal proceedings outside Israel.

According to the defense minister, reports about the investigation raise concerns that the broadcast could expose IDF operational methods, thereby endangering troops.

He also warned that the investigation could damage the reputations of soldiers and commanders and expose them to legal risks internationally.

Katz described the investigation as defamatory and grave, and called on the chief military censor to intervene before its broadcast. A statement issued on behalf of the defense minister said, "Harm to our soldiers' reputations - urgent action must be taken to prevent this defamatory and grave broadcast".

The demand was submitted ahead of the investigation's scheduled broadcast on the public broadcaster this coming Wednesday.