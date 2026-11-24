The Elon Moreh hesder yeshiva received the "Defense Establishment Shield" award on Tuesday evening from IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Defense Minister Israel Katz at a ceremony at Camp Dayan in Jerusalem, in recognition of its support for employees serving in the reserves.

The award was presented at an event honoring companies, local authorities and academic institutions that excelled in supporting their employees who serve in the reserves.

The Elon Moreh hesder yeshiva was represented by its head and the Chief Rabbi of Samaria, Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, and the institutions' director-general, Eliyasaf Parshan.

Katz addressed the importance of recognizing reservists and their families. He said, "The men and women of the reserves are the backbone of Israel's security. Since October 7, they and their families have shouldered a heavy and prolonged burden, driven by a sense of mission and responsibility for the country".

Also attending the ceremony were IDF Chief Rabbi Brig. Gen. Eyal Karim and Federation of Local Authorities Chairman Haim Bibas.

A display prepared by the Defense Ministry ahead of the ceremony explained that the Elon Moreh yeshiva was selected for its work on behalf of reservists and their families, beyond an employer's basic obligations. The award citation stated, "The yeshiva presents an ideal model of responsibility and engagement toward reservists".

The citation also highlighted the understanding that reserve service depends on the families who remain on the home front, and the care provided to them through regular contact and practical assistance in daily life.

Alongside the text was a photograph of Rabbi Shachar Imber, one of the yeshiva's leaders, wearing his IDF uniform beside his students serving in combat roles.

Rabbi Levanon and the director-general at the ceremony Photo: No credit provided

Rabbi Elyakim Levanon expressed his gratitude for the award and said the Elon Moreh institutions have worked over the years to encourage military service and support employees and students who serve.

He said, "We have always, and particularly over the past three years, encouraged and supported the Elon Moreh family-our valued employees, who serve devotedly in the reserves, alongside our dear students fighting on every front of the war with determination and courage". Rabbi Levanon thanked the chief of staff and the defense minister and wished them success in leading the IDF to a decisive victory.

Eliyasaf Parshan announced that the yeshiva's management had decided to dedicate the award to the memory of the institutions' 10 graduates who fell in the war. He said, "By a joint decision of the yeshiva's management, we dedicate this award to our 10 graduates who fell in the war and gave their lives for the people of Israel with unparalleled heroism".

Parshan added that, alongside supporting employees serving in the reserves, the yeshiva runs a special program called "Adopt a Soldier", which supports its students who enlist in the IDF. He said the yeshiva would continue working to strengthen Torah study, settlement and support for those serving.