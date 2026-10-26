Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday morning rejected reports of disagreements between Israel's political leadership and the IDF over policy toward Iran, stressing that Israel had not planned to launch a preemptive attack against the Islamic Republic before the Israeli elections.

In a statement, Katz emphasized that coordination between the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and military is complete, and accused opposition figures of exploiting the reports for political purposes.

"The reports of disagreements between the political leadership and the IDF regarding Iran are completely baseless and false," Katz declared.

According to Katz, since taking office, there has been close cooperation between the political leadership and senior military officials on all matters concerning Iran. He credited this coordination with significant security achievements and stressed that only security considerations influence the decision-making process.

"That is the only consideration - and it will remain this way in the future as well," he stressed.

In addition, Katz responded to reports concerning the possibility of an Israeli military operation against Iran ahead of the elections, emphasizing, "I state unequivocally that Israel had absolutely no intention of initiating an attack against Iran before the Israeli elections."

However, he noted that Israel had delivered a clear message regarding the possibility of an Iranian attack, warning that any attack against Israel would be met with a powerful Israeli response.

"The opposition's attempt to exploit these reports to attack the Prime Minister and me and cast doubt on our judgment - while we are prevented, for obvious reasons, from discussing the details of the Iranian issue - is disgraceful and irresponsible. We will overcome this as well," he concluded.