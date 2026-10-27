Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday evening denied reports that they intend to dismiss IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, just one day before the elections for the 26th Knesset.

Netanyahu issued a brief and unequivocal response: "Complete fake news from beginning to end."

Defense Minister Katz released a more detailed statement rejecting the reports, alleging that they were part of an effort to damage Likud ahead of the elections.

"The reports published this evening about plans to dismiss Chief of Staff Zamir are a complete fabrication and an outright lie, just like other lies concerning security matters that have been spread over the past 24 hours in an attempt to harm Likud ahead of the elections," Katz said.

He also emphasized his close cooperation with the Chief of Staff: "I recommended Zamir's appointment as IDF Chief of Staff. We are working together to ensure the security of the State of Israel, achieving unprecedented historic accomplishments, and I intend to continue doing so in the future."