Behind Israeli artificial intelligence company Decart's major deal with Amazon, valued at an estimated $7.5 billion, is an unusual life story.

Moshe Shalev, one of the company's founders, grew up in a haredi family in Bnei Brak, studied at a yeshiva and began his working life doing odd jobs, long before becoming an entrepreneur in the artificial intelligence industry.

Shalev, 39, is one of Decart's three founders, alongside brothers Dr. Dean and Dr. Orian Leitersdorf. Under the deal reported yesterday, Amazon will acquire the company's chip optimization technology and bring its founders and team of researchers and engineers on board.

According to published estimates, the three founders jointly hold approximately 64% of the company's shares, and their stake in the deal could be worth billions of dollars.

But Shalev's path to the major deal began far from the high-tech industry.

In a 2025 interview with Globes, Shalev discussed his childhood in Bnei Brak and the path that gradually led him beyond the yeshiva environment.

He said, "I was born into a haredi family in Bnei Brak, the second of eight siblings. My parents grew up in traditionally observant families from south Tel Aviv that became haredi. My father managed a kollel, and my mother was a kindergarten teacher".

He said he studied at a yeshiva and was a good student, but began exploring other possibilities at a young age, "At 17, I began to realize I was curious about what was happening in the outside world. I wanted to make more money and discovered that I enjoyed trading".

Shalev left the yeshiva and began working at a shop in Bnei Brak and producing events for the haredi community. He later returned to his studies at a more modern yeshiva in Jerusalem, but by then he had begun considering higher education.

Despite having almost no background in core curriculum subjects, he said, he decided to fill the gaps so he could pursue higher education. After completing matriculation exams, including mathematics and English, Shalev began studying accounting at Ono Academic College.

But in 2010, during his first year of studies, he began asking himself why he was not serving in the military. He said security incidents at the time prompted him to question his place in Israeli society.

The turning point came when he encountered a young haredi man he knew, who was wearing an IDF uniform. He recalled, "I met a young man I knew who was haredi and wearing a uniform, with a green beret. He told me he had enlisted in Unit 8200 through the 'Bina Beyarok' program, and that got me excited, even though I knew nothing about computers".

Shalev decided to apply to the program. He passed the entrance tests and was offered the chance to enlist within just a week. He dropped his accounting studies and joined the IDF.

Shalev began his military service with a software testing course, after which he was assigned to intelligence Unit 9900. He later moved through other roles and units, including Unit 8200 and the intelligence apparatus of Sayeret Matkal.

He said that whenever he planned to move on, another opportunity arose that led him to remain in the military. He said, "I never imagined I would serve in the military for almost 14 years".

Alongside his military service, he completed a degree in information systems at a college in Or Yehuda, gaining technological experience while pursuing his academic education.

Toward the end of his military service, Shalev met Dr. Dean Leitersdorf, then a young researcher in Unit 8200, who would later become his co-founder and Decart's CEO. Shalev said in the interview, "I found a very intelligent person whom I could ask about any subject".

The two began working together on technology projects and achieved success together during their service. After leaving the military, Leitersdorf traveled to Singapore for postdoctoral research. In August 2023, as global interest in artificial intelligence grew, he contacted Shalev and suggested they enter the field.

Shalev recalled, "In August 2023, when AI began to explode, he called and told me we had to be part of this".

That led to the creation of Decart, which was founded in late 2023 and focused on developing technologies to improve the efficiency of artificial intelligence models. Dr. Orian Leitersdorf, Dean's younger brother, later joined the founding team.

The company grew rapidly, raised hundreds of millions of dollars and expanded its operations in Israel and the United States. Its technology was designed to enable faster, less expensive training and operation of artificial intelligence models.

The technology is now expected to be integrated into Amazon's operations as the company seeks to expand the computing capabilities it offers customers in the artificial intelligence sector.

Alongside his professional story, Shalev also discussed his religious identity and his views on integrating haredim into the military and Israeli society in his interview with Globes. He emphasized, "I am a Torah-observant Jew".

Shalev described opponents of enlistment as an extremist group and expressed his view that growing numbers of haredim want to integrate into Israeli society, in part because of financial hardship.