Former NBA player turned venture capitalist Omri Casspi is poised for a major financial return following Palo Alto Networks' $4.5 billion acquisition of artificial intelligence infrastructure company Applied Compute.

Casspi, founder of the venture capital firm Swish Ventures, was an early investor in Applied Compute, backing the company through several investment vehicles, including the firm's seed fund, a follow-on investment fund and a special purpose vehicle.

Although the exact size of Swish Ventures' investment has not been disclosed, the acquisition price represents a substantial increase over the company's earlier valuations and could generate profits worth tens of millions of dollars for Casspi's firm.

The deal is particularly significant given the rapid rise in Applied Compute's valuation over the past 18 months.

Based in San Francisco, Applied Compute develops infrastructure that enables businesses to train and deploy artificial intelligence models tailored to their specific needs using their own organizational data.

The company specializes in so-called open-weight AI models, which allow users to download and modify the underlying parameters governing how the models operate. This approach gives businesses the flexibility to adapt existing AI models to their particular requirements rather than depending exclusively on closed systems operated by major AI developers.

The $4.5 billion acquisition comes just weeks after Applied Compute completed a $350 million funding round that valued the company at $3.25 billion. The latest deal therefore represents a $1.25 billion increase, or approximately 38%, over its most recent valuation.

The funding round attracted prominent investors, including technology investor Elad Gil, venture capital firms Kleiner Perkins, Lux Capital and Hanabi Capital, as well as Nvidia and investment firm Blackstone.

Applied Compute's growth has been especially striking since its early fundraising rounds. In June 2025, the company raised $17 million in seed funding. By October of that year, it had reached a valuation of approximately $500 million.

Earlier this month, the company also reported annual recurring revenue of $100 million, underscoring the rapid expansion of its business.

For Palo Alto Networks, founded by Israeli entrepreneur Nir Zuk, the acquisition represents a major strategic move beyond its traditional cybersecurity business.

CEO Nikesh Arora described the transaction in an interview with The Wall Street Journal as an expansion beyond the realm of cybersecurity. The acquisition is expected to enable Palo Alto to provide enterprise customers with tools for securely adapting, training and deploying AI models, complementing its existing information security services.

Yash Patil, Applied Compute's CEO and co-founder, is expected to join Palo Alto's leadership team following completion of the transaction, taking on the role of co-chief AI officer.

The all-stock acquisition is expected to close in 2027, subject to the completion of the necessary procedures.

For Casspi, whose transition from professional basketball to the technology investment world has established him as a player in Israel's venture capital sector, the transaction represents one of the most significant potential successes for Swish Ventures since its establishment.