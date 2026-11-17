A group of Russian hackers breached the computer systems of a major Israeli company, stole hundreds of thousands of files, and used an artificial intelligence agent to analyze the stolen information, determine a ransom amount, and negotiate with the company, Channel 12 News revealed Monday evening.

According to the report, the hackers managed to steal approximately half a million files, including financial reports, bank account details, and sensitive personal information belonging to senior company executives.

The attackers then turned to an AI agent, asking it to analyze the company's financial condition and estimate how much money they could demand in exchange for not releasing the stolen information.

After examining the data, the AI agent determined that the company could afford to pay approximately $500,000. It also helped the hackers develop their extortion strategy and draft a ransom demand seeking $500,000 to prevent the sensitive documents from being leaked.

The Israeli company recognized the seriousness of the threat but attempted to negotiate a lower payment.

A company representative told the hackers that his manager would not approve a payment anywhere near the amount demanded. He added that, according to experts consulted by the company, the cost associated with an attack of this kind typically ranged from $60,000 to $80,000. The representative also expressed a willingness to negotiate.

The hackers submitted this response to the AI agent for further analysis.

The AI interpreted the company's reply as an indication that it was open to negotiations and recommended that the attackers present the ransom payment as a form of "insurance" against the potential damage caused by the release of the information, rather than as a penalty.

Researchers at Gambit Security, who uncovered the incident, explained that the case represents an unusual application of artificial intelligence in cybercrime.

Rather than merely analyzing stolen data, the AI agent was actively involved in managing the extortion process and communications with the targeted organization.

One of the researchers explained that once sensitive information has been stolen and is in the attackers' possession, one of the best defenses against such incidents is maintaining effective backup systems that allow organizations to recover from an attack without having to negotiate with hackers.