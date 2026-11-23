Amazon announced Monday that it has signed an agreement to acquire proprietary technology developed by Israeli artificial intelligence startup Decart and bring the company's three co-founders and its team of researchers and engineers into Amazon.

The transaction is valued at $7.5 billion, according to Israeli financial newspaper Calcalist. Amazon did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement in its official announcement.

The deal covers the technology behind Decart's Optimization Stack (DOS), which is designed to improve the efficiency and performance of AI computing systems.

Decart's three co-founders, Dean Leitersdorf, Moshe Shalev, and Orian Leitersdorf, will join Amazon alongside the company's AI researchers and engineers.

The Israeli startup was founded in 2023 and has developed artificial intelligence technologies, including Lucy, a model that allows users to edit live video in real time, and Oasis, which generates interactive virtual environments.

It was reported in October that Amazon was negotiating a potential acquisition of Decart for approximately $7 billion.

According to Calcalist, Decart previously held acquisition discussions with Nvidia and Anthropic. The latter advanced negotiations for a transaction valued at approximately $6 billion but ultimately withdrew from the proposed deal.

Amazon said it began collaborating with Decart in 2025, with the Israeli company's expertise in optimizing software and hardware performance contributing to efforts to improve the efficiency of Amazon's custom AI chips.

The technology is expected to support Amazon's development of its Trainium processors and improve AI inference, enabling customers to run artificial intelligence models more efficiently and at lower costs.

"Every leap forward in AI starts with getting more out of every chip," said Peter DeSantis, Amazon's senior vice president of foundational AI models, custom silicon, and quantum computing.

"More efficient compute means better training, better reinforcement learning, faster inference, and better models for customers at a lower cost. That's the pillar Trainium and our AI efforts are built on, and from our earliest work with Decart, we knew they were the kind of technologically fearless team who would help us push it even further."

Decart co-founder and CEO Dean Leitersdorf welcomed the agreement.

"From day one, our mission has been to redefine the boundaries of what AI can do and to make it dramatically more efficient along the way," Leitersdorf said.

"Joining Amazon gives our team the scale, the customers, and the infrastructure to pursue that mission faster than we could on our own. We're looking forward to exploring what we can build together."

In May, Decart raised $300 million in a funding round that valued the company at approximately $4 billion. The round included participation from Nvidia, and the startup has raised more than $450 million since its establishment.

According to Calcalist, the agreement with Amazon includes a combination of cash and stock, with payments spread over several installments. The founders have reportedly committed to remaining with Amazon for five years.

Amazon said completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.