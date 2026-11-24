Following MK Ahmad Tibi's demand to ban the phrase "terror supporter" in the Knesset plenum, the Knesset's legal adviser clarified on Tuesday that the phrase itself is not prohibited, but its use under certain circumstances may constitute a humiliating and degrading remark warranting a call to order.

The Knesset's legal department issued the clarification after the issue arose during an internal meeting in which the legal adviser briefed the deputy Knesset speakers on their responsibilities.

In a statement, the Knesset spokesperson's office said, "The term 'terror supporter' is not prohibited. This is in contrast to the terms 'terrorist' and 'terror operative,' which the Ethics Committee has ruled are prohibited."

The legal adviser stressed, however, that the absence of an explicit ban does not allow for the unrestricted use of the phrase during parliamentary debates.

According to the clarification, "A defamatory tirade involving systematic repetition of the term 'terror supporter,' alongside other insults, constitutes prohibited humiliation and degradation and warrants a call to order."

While there is no blanket ban on the use of the phrase "terror supporter" in the Knesset plenum, its repeated use as part of a humiliating or degrading tirade may prompt the presiding speaker to issue a call to order, as with other offensive remarks.