Suha Daoud Arafat, the widow of archterrorist and former Palestinian Authority chairman Yasser Arafat, published a post praising MK Ahmad Tibi, who previously served as Arafat's adviser on Israeli affairs.

In the post, published against the backdrop of the Arab parties' success in the Knesset, Arafat expressed appreciation for Tibi's work and compared him to her late husband.

She wrote, "If Abu Ammar were alive, he would be proud of you, Dr. Ahmad Tibi. You learned his boldness, pride and courage from him, and now we see you capturing the world's attention as Yasser Arafat did."

She went on to praise Tibi's political work and his dealings with Knesset members and Israel's leadership, writing, "You deserve praise for defending the rights of Arabs in an atmosphere charged with hatred and racism, surrounded by war criminals whom you do not hesitate to confront over their crimes against the children of Palestine. You are a source of pride for us."

At the end of the post, she also referred to their personal connection and Tibi's physican training.

"I will not forget the medical care you provided me as a skilled physician while I was pregnant with my daughter Zahwa," she concluded.