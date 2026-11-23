תיעוד: גיא הוכמן ניגש לצלם סלפי עם אחמד טיבי - וחטף מרפק לגרון

Avia Hochman, the wife of comedian Guy Hochman, sharply criticized the physical confrontation between her husband and MK Ahmad Tibi in the Knesset corridors on Monday.

Following footage showing Tibi pushing Hochman away with his elbow, Avia said such violent behavior was unacceptable from an elected official.

Avia began by asking, "A Knesset member hitting a citizen?" She said she had often been asked over the years about the risks involved in her husband's trips to various countries, but had not expected a visit to the Knesset to end in a physical confrontation.

She said, "All my life, people have been asking me: 'How do you let him travel? How are you not afraid something will happen to him?' The man has been to Qatar and Turkey, and you name it, he's met them there - then he comes to the Knesset to film a video promoting unity for our country, and a Knesset member takes the liberty of raising a hand against him". She asked, "In what world does that make sense? In what world does someone like that serve as a Knesset member? I want to understand what this disgusting behavior and violence are about".

She went on to suggest that the MK could have called on his security guards or asked her husband to move away. She said, "What does he have security guards for? If he's uncomfortable, if he doesn't like it - fine, let his security guards handle it". She added, "But apparently it suited him very well, because you can see in the video that Guy was only reaching out his hand. If his personal space in the Knesset was so important to him, he could simply have moved the hand away and said: 'Excuse me, sir, please keep your distance'".

Hochman said, "A Knesset member does not raise a hand against a citizen in the State of Israel. Violence cannot start within the walls of the Knesset - it is shocking and disgraceful. I very much hope that tomorrow he will no longer be a Knesset member, because this country cannot afford to continue with such sickening violence. I'm tired of fighting violence within our own country, as though we don't have enough coming from outside".

The confrontation occurred when Hochman approached MK Tibi in the Knesset corridors in an attempt to film a video with him. The footage released shows the comedian approaching Tibi, asking him, "Ahmad, unity?", and placing his hand on him. Tibi responded by pushing him away with his elbow, which appeared to strike Hochman's neck area.

The comedian's phone was also knocked out of his hand during the incident. The Knesset medical team became involved following the confrontation.

Tibi had earlier rejected the allegations against him. In a response issued after the incident, he said of Hochman, "A bad comedian and an even worse actor. He's putting on a show".