תיעוד: גיא הוכמן ניגש לצלם סלפי עם אחמד טיבי - וחטף מרפק לגרון

An unusual physical confrontation took place in the Knesset corridors on Monday between MK Ahmad Tibi and comedian Guy Hochman, after Hochman approached the lawmaker and tried to film him.

Footage of the incident shows Hochman approaching Tibi, asking him, "Ahmad, unity?" and placing his hand on him.

Tibi responded by pushing him away with his elbow, which the footage appears to show striking Hochman's neck area. The comedian's phone was also knocked out of his hand during the confrontation.

The Knesset's medical team became involved following the incident. Tibi rejected the allegations against him, saying, "He's putting on a show".

Following the incident, MK Tally Gotliv burst into a Joint List faction meeting attended by Tibi and leveled harsh accusations at him.

Gotliv shouted at him, "Have you no shame? Why are you hitting Guy Hochman? Hitting Jews".