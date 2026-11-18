MK Ahmad Tibi's reappointment as Deputy Knesset Speaker has sparked public controversy. Alongside the criticism, however, some argue that the appointment is not unprecedented, as Tibi has held the position before, including on more than one occasion under a Netanyahu government.

Someone familiar with Tibi's tenure in the position is Zehut party chairman and former MK Moshe Feiglin, who also served as Deputy Knesset Speaker. In an interview with Arutz Sheva, he explained why, in his view, the previous experience with Tibi is precisely the main reason to oppose his reappointment.

Feiglin recalled, "When I was Deputy Knesset Speaker, Ahmad Tibi also began serving alongside me at a certain point, after some had initially tried to prevent it". He added, "From the moment he became Deputy Knesset Speaker, he turned the entire platform of presiding over the plenum into a stage whose sole purpose was to disgrace the Knesset and the Jewish people to an unbelievable degree".

Feiglin described Tibi's conduct while chairing plenary sessions, alleging that he used his authority to humiliate MKs from the national camp.

He asked, "When the Deputy Knesset Speaker is presiding, he is effectively the Speaker, and when he removes someone from the national camp after three warnings or fewer, while shouting 'Out, out' at him from the Speaker's podium, is that reasonable conduct?"

According to Feiglin, the conduct he criticized was not limited to sessions in which Tibi chaired the plenum, but was also evident in his appearances as an ordinary MK.

Feiglin alleged, "He knows the Knesset's rules of procedure extremely well, and once he spoke from the podium facing the wall with his back to the audience, showing his backside to the MKs to express contempt and tell us that he is in charge and is spitting on us".

According to Feiglin, this conduct was also intended to send a message to Tibi's voters. He said, "The whole point is to show his electorate that he despises Jews and humiliates them. That is the whole story".

Feiglin then returned to the argument that there is no reason for concern over the current appointment because Tibi has previously served as Deputy Knesset Speaker. In his view, that fact does not mitigate the problem but instead makes it worse.

He asked, "So yes, he held the position, and it was very serious, but after the difficult experience with him, should he be allowed to return?" He added, "The very fact that he held the position is precisely what should prevent him from returning".

Feiglin added that he sees no change in Tibi's conduct over the years, saying, "That is who he is, and things have only gotten worse. Nothing has changed, and it is worse than that".

Later in the interview, Feiglin broadened his criticism beyond Tibi's personal conduct. He said the reappointment raises fundamental questions about the Knesset's role and who is entitled to represent the sovereignty of the State of Israel.

He stressed, "This is not personal. It goes far beyond the personal". He added, "After October 7, we all need to return to first principles. The question of the Knesset's current composition should prompt reflection: Can members of the public who are not loyal to the State of Israel as a Jewish state be citizens of the state, let alone represent the state in the highest ceremonial role, as Speaker of the sovereign body, the Knesset?"

Feiglin concluded with sharp criticism of the very possibility of Tibi chairing plenary sessions, arguing that it presents a fundamental contradiction. He said, "Here, they are allowing a person who rejects Israel's existence to preside over the body that represents sovereignty in Israel. That is an inherent contradiction".