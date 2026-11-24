אולפנת חורב | הוקרה לפצועי צה"ל | לא תנצחו אותי - כנפי רוח | שירת המונים במעמד ארי שפיץ

Ahead of the annual Day of Appreciation for Those Wounded in Israel's Wars and Victims of Hostile Acts, which falls on 17 Kislev, students and teaching staff at Horev Ulpana gathered for a special ceremony honoring the wounded and praying for their recovery.

The centerpiece of the event was a communal sing-along combining the songs "You Will Not Defeat Me" and "Rise Up, Son of Man, Rise Up."

Among those attending was Ari Spitz, who was wounded during the war in the Gaza Strip and whose sisters are students and graduates of the school. Spitz shared his personal story, his experiences fighting in Gaza and the circumstances of his injury.

Also participating were Iris Haim, mother of the late Yotam Haim, and Dina Guedalia, mother of the late Master Sgt. Yosef Malachi Guedalia, a soldier in the Duvdevan unit. Yosef Malachi's sisters are students and graduates of the school.

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Hagit Moshe, Education Ministry Jerusalem District Director Carmit Harush and other guests also attended, joining the educational staff and students at the appreciation event.

The event was produced by Amit Ben Atar, who was seriously wounded during Operation Defensive Shield. During the gathering, Ben Atar told the students about his injury and the rehabilitation process he underwent.