Tzur Klinman, a student at the Golan Yeshiva who was seriously wounded in fighting in Rafah, has married Moriah, whom he met on the first anniversary of his injury.

During the wedding ceremony, his mother, Sarit Klinman, delivered an emotional address reflecting on her son's injury, his long rehabilitation, and the soldiers who lost their lives in battle.

"On this special day, under the wedding canopy, in these most sacred moments, I am doing something I never imagined would happen at our children's weddings: standing and speaking before all of you under the wedding canopy," she began.

"But we have a heroic son standing here, marrying the woman he loves, our beloved Moriah, whom he met, so symbolically, on the anniversary of his injury."

Recalling the challenges her son faced during his recovery, she praised his resilience and optimism.

"Our Tzuri is a hero. In the field, he was classified as 'seriously wounded,' and from the very first moment he showed how much a smile and joy can contribute to healing."

She thanked God and the medical teams who cared for Tzur, from his initial hospitalization at Soroka Medical Center to his rehabilitation at Tel Hashomer and continued treatment at a rehabilitation center in Ariel.

"On this day, I want to thank God first and foremost, for it is solely thanks to Him that we are standing here today," she said.

One of the most poignant moments came when she paid tribute to Yam Fried, the soldier who saved Tzur's life, "At this moment, I want to remember the late Yam Fried, who applied a tourniquet to Tzur minutes after the incident and saved Tzur that day, and who was killed two hours later in another incident in Gaza," she said.

"We never had the privilege of knowing him during his lifetime, but we hear and learn about him from his dear parents, Itzik and Keren."

She also honored Yishai Orbach, who fought alongside Tzur and was killed in the same incident.

"We have heard so much about you and your many talents, and what a special and strong family you have," she said.

Klinman went on to wish a full recovery to Tzur's commander, Re'em Vazana, who is receiving medical treatment abroad. She also remembered her late nephew, Uriki, to whom the wedding canopy was dedicated.

"I remember you all the time, and I know you are so happy with us today at Tzur's wedding. The canopy above us is in your memory and embraces us with love," she said.

Toward the end of her speech, she called for prayers for IDF soldiers suffering from physical and psychological wounds, mentioning Ro'i Haim, for whose recovery the family is praying.

She concluded by reciting "A Psalm of Thanksgiving" alongside her husband, Eitan, inviting the wedding guests to join them.

Settlements and National Missions Minister Orit Strock, who attended the wedding, shared Klinman's remarks in honor of the week dedicated to recognizing wounded IDF soldiers and their families.

"So much pain and suffering, so much camaraderie and fellowship, so much courage and devotion, faith and generosity of spirit, so much love and hope!" Strock wrote.

"What a wonderful opening to this week of appreciation, both for our beloved wounded soldiers and for their devoted families," she added, concluding with a blessing: "Mazal tov, Tzur and Moriah!"