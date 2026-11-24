יום ההוקרה לפצועים - שיחה עם רס"ן במיל' הרב רפאל זיקרי

When Maj. (res.) Rabbi Rafael Zikri emerged from nearly two weeks of sedation and mechanical ventilation, he was unable to speak, move or even ask basic questions about what had happened to him. The rabbi, who had spent months supporting soldiers during the war, was suddenly fighting to regain the most fundamental abilities of daily life.

“My first memories of coming out of intensive care are of simply being motionless," Zikri recalled in a special podcast recorded at the Arutz Sheva - Israel Natonal News studio. “My only way to communicate was through my eyes, by blinking. Did I recognize people? One blink for yes, two blinks for no. And by moving my fingers a little across a letter board, to try to express myself."

He described the overwhelming frustration of being unable to communicate, while his mind was filled with questions about his family, his surroundings and his condition. “You want to talk, you want to ask questions, but you cannot. Being completely paralyzed, without understanding what is happening here. So many thoughts about the family. Where are they? Where am I?"

His medical crisis did not begin with an explosion or an injury on the battlefield. Instead, it followed months of intensive reserve service during which he developed increasingly severe headaches, eventually collapsing at home after returning from the front.

Zikri served as the rabbi of the Northern Reserve Paratroopers Brigade. During the first six months of the war, he described an exhausting routine of assignments, constant travel, uncertainty and sustained pressure. The headaches began while he was serving, but he continued carrying out his responsibilities. By the end of his first reserve deployment, the pain had become unbearable, although he still did not suspect that he was facing a life-threatening medical emergency.

The evening he collapsed began with a familiar family routine. After spending a prolonged period away from home, he returned to his children and put them to bed.

“I was putting the children to sleep, reciting the bedtime Shema with them," he recalled. Despite the headaches, he had no idea that his condition would rapidly deteriorate. “I never imagined that these headaches would eventually become an emergency a few hours later, in the emergency room and then in intensive care."

He was subsequently diagnosed with severe meningitis that had spread to his brain tissue, a brain hemorrhage and venous blockages. He was also battling influenza and pneumonia, while his immune system had collapsed.

Zikri believes his condition was the result of a combination of the conditions in which he served, exposure to infections and the physical and emotional strain of prolonged reserve duty. He said he had been stationed near the Lebanese border, including at a concealed position where living conditions and hygiene were poor. He believes the bacterium originated in the area where he served, although no medical findings presented in the interview independently establish that connection.

His responsibilities as brigade rabbi had extended far beyond religious services and kashrut supervision. With soldiers operating for extended periods without established bases or dining halls, he was also responsible for supervising food donated to troops by private individuals and households, guiding battalion rabbis and addressing the practical needs of soldiers in the field.

He also viewed his role as an opportunity to strengthen morale and support soldiers from all backgrounds.

“We really took it upon ourselves to be beacons, as much as possible. It does not matter who you are, whether you wear a kippah or not, however you define yourself, we are here for everyone," he said.

The goal, he explained, was to reach soldiers wherever they were stationed and ensure they felt supported during a period of prolonged uncertainty. While he was focused on helping others, however, his own health was steadily deteriorating.

Zikri believes the intensity of his operational responsibilities helped him push through his symptoms. Once he left the front and returned home, he said, his body was no longer able to sustain the strain.

“Knowing that we were also leaving the front, and with that easing of responsibility, naturally, to put it in my own words, the body allowed itself to let go more, and so became more vulnerable," he explained.

His medical crisis left him sedated and connected to a ventilator for approximately 14 days. Although he has no continuous memory of that period, he recalls a profound sensation of warmth, security and people praying for him.

He said the experience came through a dream and a feeling rather than something he physically saw, but it left a lasting impression.

When his wife later told him how many people had prayed for his recovery, he managed to respond with a single word, even while still connected to the ventilator.

“I felt it. That is the word I remember. I felt it," he said.

He recalled a sense of warmth and the impression of people praying, adding that even when he was completely helpless and unable to communicate, he felt he was not alone.

Zikri said the experience reminded him of accounts he had heard from captivity survivors who described sensing that people were praying for them while they were cut off from the outside world. He emphasized that he was not equating the circumstances, but rather describing the sense of support he experienced.

Waking up from sedation, however, was only the beginning of a long rehabilitation process.

The neurological damage, combined with the effects of prolonged ventilation, left him struggling to speak and swallow. For a period, he could neither eat nor drink and was fed through a nasogastric tube. Even swallowing saliva became difficult.

“Swallowing saliva takes effort, effort that sometimes comes at the cost of coughing, and you regret having swallowed your saliva," he said.

He had to consciously concentrate on drinking, ensuring that liquids entered his esophagus rather than his windpipe.

“Something even a newborn baby does not have to think about, I had to work on for weeks and months," he said.

The physical challenges were accompanied by the realization that his recovery would take far longer than he had initially imagined. Before the war and during his reserve service, Zikri had also taught first-year students at a yeshiva in Kedumim, and he was eager to return to them.

When he awoke in the hospital, one of his immediate concerns was whether he would be able to return in time for Purim.

“I remember asking the doctor, when am I getting out of here? It was before Purim, and I have students, I have a class, I want to be back for Purim," he recalled.

Instead, the doctor told him to begin arranging a place at a rehabilitation facility.

“What is rehabilitation? What does reserving a bed even mean? I want to go home," he remembered thinking.

At the time, he believed he had overcome the acute illness and merely needed to regain some strength. He had not yet grasped the extent of the damage.

“I never imagined it, never thought for even a second: you cannot swallow, you cannot drink, you cannot eat, you can barely speak," he said.

Rehabilitation meant learning how to perform tasks he had previously taken for granted. Getting out of bed, transferring to a wheelchair, using a walker and even moving his body a few centimeters became challenges requiring concentration and effort.

Even putting on tefillin and performing ritual handwashing, which had been part of his daily routine, required assistance and planning.

At that stage, he said, he was not preoccupied with broader questions about faith or the meaning of his experience. The brain injury had slowed his thinking, and his attention was focused entirely on survival and regaining basic physical abilities.

“My mind was entirely occupied with the question of how I live. How I manage to get out of bed, how I manage to use a walker, how I manage to wheel myself in a wheelchair," he said.

The struggle, he added, gave him a newfound appreciation for the human body and the many functions that healthy people rarely stop to consider.

Even after he regained the ability to walk, speak, eat and drink, his recovery was far from complete. In fact, he said, that was when another, less visible stage of rehabilitation began.

While his wheelchair, walker and feeding tube made his condition immediately apparent to others, his improved appearance gradually led people to assume he had fully recovered.

“As long as I was using a walker, a wheelchair, a feeding tube, and was thin, anyone looking at me understood that something was wrong. But, thank God, I completed the physical rehabilitation and discovered that I needed cognitive rehabilitation, brain rehabilitation, but at that point no one knows anymore," he said.

Zikri continues to undergo neurological and cognitive rehabilitation at Loewenstein Rehabilitation Medical Center, where he works on memory, word retrieval, organization and other consequences of his brain injury.

He must carefully manage his daily routine, avoid cognitive overload, plan activities in advance and concentrate on one task at a time. What once came naturally now requires significant mental effort.

“Everything we do, those of us with invisible injuries, we try to do as well as possible, but it takes extra effort, and that effort is not visible," he said.

That is the message he most wants the public to understand: people should not be judged by how healthy or functional they appear.

“You do not know what the person in front of you is going through. He behaves normally, everything seems perfectly fine, but who knows what he is going through, who knows how many resources he expends when he breathes, when he speaks, when he walks," he said.

Asked how people should approach someone dealing with an invisible injury, Zikri suggested a simple response: rather than making assumptions, ask what would make things easier.

“Ask explicitly, what could make things easier for you? That is very meaningful. It is also very reassuring to me when people ask," he said.

One of the losses he feels most keenly is his inability to return to his regular teaching routine. He had been accustomed to guiding young students at the beginning of their yeshiva studies, but he is now learning to pace himself, listen to his body and avoid constantly pushing against the limits of his recovery.

“I am trying to create a reality for myself that I think is ideal, perhaps for all of us in the world: not to chase after time," he said.

He believes it is possible to continue contributing and living meaningfully without constantly racing against the clock, while paying greater attention to one's physical needs and family.

His recovery has also brought renewed attention to the families of wounded soldiers, particularly the spouses and children who often remain outside the public spotlight.

Zikri said his wife and children are still coping with the consequences of his injury, nearly three years after it occurred. Young children, he explained, may not have the ability to articulate the emotional effects of prolonged absence, uncertainty and trauma.

“There are other women with invisible wounds: our wives, the wives of those with physical injuries and, later, invisible injuries," he said.

He noted that people frequently ask wives how their injured husbands are doing, but rarely stop to ask how the women themselves are coping.

“At most, people ask a wife how her husband is doing, how he is, what is happening. But they also need to ask her how she is, how she is coping," he said.

While wounded soldiers receive medical treatment, rehabilitation, speech therapy and occupational therapy, their spouses may have little access to comparable support, despite the enormous burden they carry.

“Our wives do not get referrals for six months of rehabilitation, speech therapy and occupational therapy, and they do not get medical reports and follow-up appointments. But sometimes they need it most, even more than we do," he said.

He also appealed for greater attention to the children of wounded soldiers and reservists, urging the education system to recognize the emotional challenges they face instead of rushing to restore academic routines.

A child whose father spent hundreds of days in reserve service, he said, may be dealing with emotional difficulties even if the father was not physically injured.

“Give attention and the spotlight to the children of the wounded, the children of reservists. In my view, the education system is moving too quickly, trying to get back to routine as much as possible. That is important, but let us pause for a moment. We have children here, souls, who need emotional care," he said.

Zikri believes their emotional needs should be given priority alongside academic expectations, rather than assuming they can immediately return to their previous levels of performance.

Alongside his rehabilitation, Zikri continues to reflect on the sense of unity he witnessed among soldiers during the war, regardless of their religious beliefs or personal outlook.

One encounter in particular stayed with him: a nonreligious soldier who voluntarily joined a prayer quorum after the war began.

The soldier told Zikri that before October 7, he would have refused to join a prayer quorum precisely because someone had asked him to. After the war broke out, however, he decided to take a different approach.

“Now, you will not have to tell me to come to a prayer quorum; I will make a point of coming. I will make a point of joining the prayer quorum. We are one people," Zikri recalled the soldier saying.

For the brigade rabbi, the encounter reflected the ability of Israelis with different backgrounds and beliefs to find common ground without having to abandon their identities.

He has also participated in rehabilitation and social initiatives bringing together wounded veterans from different backgrounds, including therapeutic farms, the “From Hero to Hero" initiative and “Winning Pass," a nonprofit that establishes basketball teams for wounded soldiers and members of the security forces.

He sees sports, social activities and shared experiences as important components of rehabilitation, while also helping foster connections between people who might otherwise never have met.

Ahead of the National Day of Appreciation for Israel’s Wounded Soldiers and Victims of Hostile Acts, Zikri's appeal is to recognize those whose injuries are not immediately apparent, as well as the spouses and children who continue to share the burden of recovery.

“We need to focus more on seeing the good and giving people the benefit of the doubt, because you truly do not know who is standing in front of you," he said.