1,500 gather on Wall Street to honor wounded IDF soldiers

Some 1,500 people gathered at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Monday night to hear wounded IDF soldiers speak about their recovery at Belev Echad’s annual gala. New York business leaders, community members, and cast members of the Israeli series Fauda attended the event, which took place under heavy security.

Among the speakers was Reem Vazana, 20, who was severely wounded in a blast in Rafah in May 2025. Vazana lost the right side of his face in the explosion. His friend and fellow soldier, Yishai Auerbach, was killed while trying to help him.

Vazana’s first operation lasted 23 and a half hours. He spent nearly two months sedated and on a ventilator and has undergone more than 20 operations. He has since relearned how to walk, run, and swim, and is in New York for further facial reconstruction surgery at NYU. During his recovery, Belev Echad helped him access rehabilitation services and gave him a puppy for companionship.

“My life didn’t end that day in Rafah. It changed," Vazana told the gathering. “And even though I couldn’t choose what happened to me, I can still choose what I do with the life I’ve been given."

Another member of the delegation, 21-year-old Omar, was wounded six months ago when an explosive drone struck his vehicle in Lebanon, killing the driver. “He died on the spot. I was a meter behind," Omar recalled.

Shrapnel critically wounded Omar in the neck and leg, and part of his foot was amputated. He described meeting other wounded soldiers at Belev Echad’s rehabilitation center in Kiryat Ono, near Sheba Medical Center. The center offers therapy, peer support, and practical assistance to soldiers after they leave the hospital.

Rona-Lee Shimon, who plays Nurit in *Fauda*, joined the delegation at the gala. “We have the mission that came all the way from Israel, and I’m just so lucky to be a part of it," she said.

Belev Echad co-founders Rabbi Uriel and Shevy Vigler said 300 soldiers attended a satellite gala in Jerusalem, 200 people gathered in Miami, and tens of thousands watched the event online. “We see that Belev Echad is still strong, the support for soldiers is still strong," they said.