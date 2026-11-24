הלומי קרב לנציגי גוש איזנקוט: "תדאגו לפצועים עם טיבי ועבאס?"

Veterans suffering from PTSD confronted MK Yair Fink during a Knesset meeting, accusing politicians of abandoning wounded soldiers and questioning how the government intends to support them.

During the heated exchange, Fink told the veterans that he was not yet part of the coalition but that a government would be formed in two weeks and would help them.

The response prompted angry reactions from the veterans, who challenged him to explain which government would provide assistance and accused politicians of failing to care for those wounded during the war.

The confrontation quickly turned political, with veterans criticizing the prospect of relying on Arab MKs they view as hostile to Israel's security interests. They also raised the deaths of Hallel and Yagel Yaniv, two brothers murdered in a terror attack, and accused the Arab MKs of supporting those responsible for terrorism.

The exchange grew increasingly heated, with participants shouting over one another and accusing politicians of insulting victims of terror and the families of murdered Israelis.

"Why did we fight?" one of the veterans demanded, accusing those present of sitting in the Knesset "at the cost of our blood" while failing to adequately address the needs of wounded soldiers.