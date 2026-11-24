Newly elected Degel HaTorah MK Moshe Rozental delivered his maiden speech in the Knesset plenum on Monday, choosing to share a personal story from his years as a teacher and educator to illustrate the educational and public service principles that guide him.

Rozental, who spent three decades in various educational positions and most recently served as head of the Bnei Brak Municipality's Education Administration, told fellow lawmakers about a relationship spanning more than 20 years with a teenager who had dropped out of the educational system.

According to Rozental, the story began approximately 23 years ago, when he noticed a teenager wandering the streets during school hours. After discovering that the boy came from an ordinary family but was struggling to fit into school, Rozental approached his father and offered to mentor the teenager, whom he referred to in his speech as "Itzik," twice a week in the afternoons.

As time went on, Rozental realized that the boy needed a supportive environment beyond his studies. He began inviting Itzik to his home for Shabbat meals, and the teenager became a regular guest.

Even as Itzik grew older, moved between yeshivas, and drifted away from the religious lifestyle in which he had been raised, the two maintained their relationship.

Their bond was put to the test on the eve of a Jewish holiday, five hours before the holiday began, when a police officer from the Ramat Gan police station called Rozental's home and informed him that Itzik had been arrested following a fight. Rozental arrived at the station within an hour and secured his release on bail.

Years later, Rozental had the privilege of officiating at Itzik's wedding.

He revealed that the emotional full-circle moment came just a few weeks ago, one week before the Knesset elections.

At the height of the election campaign, Itzik called Rozental and told him that although he no longer belonged to the haredi community, he and his wife had decided to vote for United Torah Judaism because of Rozental's candidacy and the way he had treated him over the years, always seeing the person beyond the labels.

Drawing on the story, Rozental, who entered the Knesset at the behest of Rabbi Dov Lando, outlined two guiding principles for his parliamentary work: strengthening the education system and providing teachers across all sectors with the tools and support they need, and promoting respectful discourse in the Knesset that recognizes the humanity of those on the other side of ideological disagreements.

"This story of Itzik from Bnei Brak could just as easily be about Noam from Kiryat Arba, Omri from Ra'anana, or Abed from Jisr az-Zarqa. What they all have in common is that behind it all, there is a child's heart," Rozental said.

Concluding his remarks, Rozental addressed all 120 Knesset members, urging them to put the welfare of citizens above political disputes.

"The elections are behind us, the posters have come down, the slogans have faded into the air, and the votes have been counted. But one thing remains: the ability to understand what it means to have a mission and to make a positive difference in people's lives."

"I ask myself and all my colleagues sitting here: Please, let us not lose sight of the most important thing along the way: the human being."

"Let us remember that behind every budget item is a family, behind every vote we cast is a child, and behind every political disagreement are human beings."