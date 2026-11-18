"אחמד טיבי אומר להם לצאת" - רגע נטישת המליאה

After the Eisenkot bloc secured preliminary approval for a series of bills to repeal laws advanced by the previous coalition, Likud sought to embarrass the opposition parties with two bills on sensitive public issues.

The first bill would strip Knesset members who do not recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization of their parliamentary rights. The second would prohibit interference with the donning of tefillin in public spaces and educational institutions. Rather than vote against the bills or be drawn into a political confrontation over them, members of the Eisenkot bloc chose to leave the plenum and boycott the votes.

The Yashar! party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, announced that its lawmakers and those from other parties in the bloc would not participate in votes on Likud's bills. The party said, "We will not take part in Likud's theatrics."

The statement charged that "every proposal Likud puts forward today is embarrassing trolling and amounts to tricks and gimmicks. After we gave preliminary approval to the repeal of the judicial overhaul laws, the parties of the change and reform bloc will not participate in votes on Likud's bills, and their Knesset members will leave the plenum during the votes."

The party argued that Likud had refrained from advancing the bills during its four years in power and had decided to introduce them now in an attempt to embarrass its political rivals.

Yashar! faction chairman MK Roy Folkman criticized Likud, saying, "Those who trampled on the Knesset and Israeli democracy for four years will not dictate our agenda now. Netanyahu and Likud have suddenly remembered to advance laws they did not even bother to introduce for four years, precisely when they are losing their power. We will not let them try to drive a wedge into the change bloc. We will continue working to repair the damage left by the outgoing government."

Despite the departure of Eisenkot bloc members, the Knesset plenum gave preliminary approval to a bill concerning Basic Law: The Knesset, introduced by Likud MK Ofir Katz. The bill passed with 48 lawmakers in favor and none opposed.

Under the bill, a Knesset member who refuses to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization, or makes statements denying that it is a terrorist organization, would be barred from exercising their parliamentary rights for as long as they maintain that refusal.

The bill's explanatory notes argue that recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization is a basic duty of an elected representative in Israel's Knesset, and that refusing to do so harms national security and public trust.

The bill will now be referred to the Arrangements Committee, which will determine which committee will continue the legislative process.

Likud's move came after the Eisenkot bloc secured preliminary approval for bills to repeal the change to the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee, the attorney general law and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi's communications law.