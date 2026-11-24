The terrorist who murdered Netanel Shakron in a shooting attack near the Neve Tzuf spring on the eve of Yom Kippur had arrived in the area a day earlier to look for a victim.

According to a prosecutor's declaration filed against him, after failing to carry out his plan on his first attempt, he returned the following day and murdered Shakron.

The attack took place on the morning of September 20, near a spring outside Neve Tzuf. Following reports of the shooting and Shakron's murder, large numbers of officers from the Israel Police's Judea and Samaria District, alongside IDF troops and ISA personnel, were dispatched to the scene and launched a manhunt for the terrorist, who had fled.

Acting on intelligence from the Judea and Samaria District and the ISA, IDF troops located the terrorist at a hospital in Ramallah and arrested him.

The investigation found that the attack was planned rather than spontaneous. According to investigators, against the backdrop of the war in the Gaza Strip, the terrorist approached a friend, and the two discussed the possibility of carrying out an attack against Israeli civilians.

The day before the murder, the terrorist arrived near the Neve Tzuf spring to look for a potential victim. His first attempt failed, but he did not abandon his plan and returned the following day to carry out the attack.

The investigation also found that on the day of the attack, the terrorist invited his friend to join him, but the friend refused. The terrorist proceeded alone, arrived at the scene and fatally shot Netanel Shakron.

During questioning, the terrorist also addressed his motives, telling investigators, according to police, "I will be a martyr and go to paradise." During the investigation, he reenacted the attack and his actions at the scene.

Several days after the attack, IDF troops also arrested the friend with whom the terrorist had discussed carrying out an attack and who, according to the investigation, had refused to join him on the day of the murder.

Judea and Samaria District Police Commander Commissioner Moshe Pinchi commented on the completion of the investigation, highlighting the cooperation between the police, ISA and IDF that led to the suspects being located and the case being solved. He said, "The brutal murder of the late Netanel Shakron on the eve of Yom Kippur once again illustrates the murderous face of terrorism. The professional and determined investigation by the Judea and Samaria District's Central Unit, in cooperation with the ISA and IDF, led to the case being solved and an evidentiary basis being established against those involved."

Pinchi added, "Our message is unequivocal: Anyone who chooses the path of terrorism will find no refuge and will not escape law enforcement. We will continue to act resolutely to thwart terrorism, protect Israel's citizens and bring anyone involved in acts of terrorism to justice."

Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the filing of the prosecutor's declaration against the terrorist, "Following intensive work and an uncompromising campaign led by Otzma Yehudit in recent weeks, I welcome the decision to prosecute the terrorist who brutally murdered Netanel Shakron on the eve of Yom Kippur, leaving behind a widow and six orphans. But our fight is not over. We demand in the strongest terms that the terrorist face the full force of the law and that the death penalty law for terrorists, which we in Otzma Yehudit enacted in the previous Knesset through MK Limor Son Har-Melech, be applied in his case."

"The terrorist meets all the criteria set out in the law. There is no reason to show him leniency, no room for excuses and no room for evasion. We enacted the law precisely for such horrific cases. This is our moral obligation to the Shakron family, to the memory of Netanel and to the security of Israel's citizens. We will not relent until the law is applied."